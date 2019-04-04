Who is Julia Bradbury's husband Gerard Cunningham? The star is currently featuring in new show Australia with Julia Bradbury

Julia Bradbury has been giving us all travel envy as she has been exploring Australia, which has seen her spend time Down Under to see how families live across the continents. And her own family life may be spent on the other side of the world, but it's nonetheless fulfilling. The former Countryfile presenter has been happily married to Irish husband Gerard Cunningham since 2000, who works as a property developer. The pair share three children together - Zephyrus, seven, and twin daughters Xanthe and Zena, four. Julia had nothing but praise for her husband of 19 years, and recently spoke to HELLO! about what kind of father he is. "Gerry's a very loving, caring parent, and his cuddles are as important as mine. If I'm on the other side of the world or on a shoot up a mountain and you can't get me because my phone's off, he's the go-to daddy," she said.

Julia Bradbury is married to Gerald Cunningham

Julia and Gerald got married in a low-key ceremony, and were overjoyed when Julia became pregnant with their first son, as they were unsure if it would be possible for them to start a family. Talking to HELLO! in 2011, Julia shared her happy pregnancy news, and explained: "I've always wanted children but I wasn't sure it would happen, because I'm relatively old to be having a first baby. And I suffer from endometriosis." The couple went on to welcome their twin daughters in 2015 after five rounds of IVF.

The celebrity couple have three children

Julia admitted to HELLO! at the time that she was "gobsmacked" to discover that she was expecting twins. "It's not an impossibility when you go through IVF. But when we found out at the first scan, we were gobsmacked. It was like 'Okay, deep breath'," she said. On Gerard's support, she added: "He knows what I've been going through and said if I could do it, he would have. But he's equally passionate about siblings for Zeph – he's one of eight. There was never a moment when he said, 'Oh God, it's twins.' He was like, 'Brilliant.' If he could squeeze in four or more, he'd be happy," she says. "Octomum!"

Julia spent two-week stretches at a time filming her eight-part series, and she admitted that while she missed them, she refused to feel guilty about leaving behind her family. Speaking to HELLO! at the beginning of the year, the 48-year-old said: "I missed them, of course, and felt pangs of guilt rather than an overwhelming sense of it. I don't buy into guilt. It can be a very negative emotion, and it clearly wasn't going to help as this was a job – I had to do it. You have to make peace with yourself and get on with it."

