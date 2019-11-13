Ferne McCann reveals why she was removed from celebrity dating app Raya The former TOWIE star has also admitted she is seeing someone

Ferne McCann is looking for love – but it isn't always going smoothly! The 29-year-old told HELLO! at the ITV Palooza on Tuesday that until recently, she was a member of Raya, the app designed for celebrities and influencers. However, she was removed after she broke one of the app's biggest rules.

Ferne shot to fame on The Only Way is Essex in 2013

The mum-of-one explained: "I was on Raya but I got chucked off, which was an absolute nightmare. Not because I'd done anything wrong, because on Raya if you screenshot people's profiles you get warnings. It's a dream for celebs – not that I've got anything to be caught out about – [because] it can't leak out to the press. But I've been chucked off so I'm in the process of getting back."

However, she might not need the app for much longer, as Ferne also revealed that there's a new man in her life. "My dating life... yeah, there's someone that has definitely caught my eye," the former model admitted. But she was reluctant to go into any more detail, adding: "We'll see, watch this space. I don't want to put too much pressure on it." She also shared that she would like to get married in the not too distant future, and joked: "Do you think I should send him my Pinterest board?"

The star now shares her life on reality show Ferne McCann: First Time Mum

Ferne's love life has been through some ups and downs. She was in a relationship with her The Only Way Is Essex co-star Charlie Sims for six years and was linked with George Shelley on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2015. Two years later, her partner Arthur Collins was arrested in connection with a nightclub acid attack and later sentenced to twenty years in prison.

Since 2017, Ferne has starred in ITVBe reality show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, which chronicles her life with daughter Sunday Skye, who was born on 2 November 2017. She also shared her feelings about being a mother with HELLO!, saying, "I can't believe I'm the mother of a two-year-old!" It seems to be going well, though, as she also said: "Sunday is amazing."

