Nicole Scherzinger finally confirms romance with Thom Evans - see loved-up pictures

Nicole Scherzinger has finally made her relationship with rugby star Thom Evans red carpet official! After weeks of rumours, the Pussycat Dolls star and the former rugby player were ready to confirm their romance on Sunday night as they attended the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party together. Arriving at the star-studded bash, which was held in Los Angeles, the new couple happily stopped to pose for photos arm-in-arm. The stars later took to their respective Instagram pages to share a snap together, making it Instagram official.

Nicole Scherzinger has finally confirmed her relationship with Thom Evans

Although neither of them wrote a caption, Nicole's bandmate Ashley Roberts was quick to post: "Ok hot couple alert." Alexandra Burke added a string of heart-eye emojis. I'm A Celebrity's James Haskell wrote on Thom's page: "Pure [flames] from you sir." Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher teased: "No caption too."

GALLERY: Who is inside Kate Middleton's inner circle?

WATCH: Stars turn out for Golden Globe awards

Nicole, 41, looked gorgeous as ever in an asymmetric pale pink gown, while Thom, 34, was suited and booted in a tux. The pair first met when Thom and his rugby friends auditioned for the celebrity X Factor spin-off as band Try Star. In December, the pair set tongues wagging after they were spotted looking cosy during a night out in London. However, a month before, the sports star was quizzed about his relationship with Nicole. "Who wouldn't want to date Nicole? She’s gorgeous," he said on Loose Women.

GALLERY: 16 killer looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

The American beauty was previously in a relationship with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and racing star Lewis Hamilton, while Thom has dated radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.