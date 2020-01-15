Marc Anthony is one of the top selling salsa artists of all time, and has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. But the American singer still gets excited when he is nominated for awards, and shared his appreciation on Instagram on Tuesday after finding out that he was up for not one, but four awards at the upcoming Premio Lo Nuestro awards. The star shared a list of the categories he was up for, including Album of the Year, and wrote: "@premiolonuestro! Excited with these 4 nominations. My people can now vote on premiolonuestro.com. Thank you!" The star's fans were quick to congratulate him and tell him how much his music meant to them.

Marc Anthony revealed his exciting news on social media

The singer's vocal talents have already rubbed off on his children too, especially daughter. The star shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, and last year Emme impressed her parents after getting up on stage during J-Lo's world tour to duet with her mum. While many of Jennifer's fans told the star that her daughter was taking after her, she modestly admitted that Emme had her father's voice. Max also impressed with his singing skills at his mum's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex Rodriguez, who were blown away by his talents. Emme also got up to dance to It's A Hard Knock Life from the musical Annie, along with A-Rod's daughters Natasha and Ella.

Marc with Jennifer Lopez and their daughter Emme

Since their divorce in 2011, Jennifer and Marc have remained good friends and have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives such as school concerts. Marc shared a photo of the doting parents holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us." J-Lo previously opened up about her relationship with Marc during an interview with People, where she described him as her "best friend." She said: "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. [Remaining close is] just good for the whole family." She also told Ripa: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."

