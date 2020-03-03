Chelsy Davy has confirmed she is in a new relationship. The Zimbabwe-born jewellery designer, who dated the Duke of Sussex between 2004 and 2011, confessed that she is "quite taken" by her new partner, whose identity is yet to be unveiled. During an interview with Tatler, the 34-year-old gushed: "Yes, there is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much."

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated between 2004 and 2011

Despite her split from Prince Harry, the pair remained on good terms with Chelsy attending his wedding to Meghan in May 2018 alongside his other ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas. Asked whether she could handle the heavy scrutiny Harry and Meghan have faced in the past few years, Chelsy claimed that she was "happy with everything" in her personal life. "I would really rather not say anything about Harry and Meghan," she added.

"I'm very happy with where I am right now. I'm happy with everything. I'm doing something in Africa that I'm passionate about and I'm excited for what my vision is and what that will create. Everything is falling into place."

In 2016, Chelsy opened up about her relationship with Harry, and admitted she "couldn't cope" with the intense scrutiny their romance received. "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," she told The Times at the time. "I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope… I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible." Chelsy also revealed that she retreated to her native Zimbabwe to handle the breakup in 2010, adding: "It was nuts. That's also why I wanted to go back to Africa. Now it's calm, it's fine."

