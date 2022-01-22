Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in serious car collision, one woman injured Arnie's car rolled over two other cars

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been left "concerned" for a woman who was injured in a multi-car collision he was involved in.

The actor was one of several who were in the accident on Friday which occurred on Sunset Blvd. and Allenford Ave. His reps have confirmed that the actor is not injured but that "his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured".

Arnold was driving a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV's airbags to deploy. TMZ reported that the actor's car then rolled over the Prius before also rolling onto a Porsche Cayenne.

The woman was driving the Porsche and she was transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement sources told the publication Arnold has not been ticketed, but itis believed to be his fault; he was turning left but the left turn arrow was still red.

Local news station ABC 7 had aerial footage of the crash, and reported that no one has been arrested, and it is not thought that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Arnold with Maria (second right) and three of his children

The incident comes a day after the 74-year-old's divorce with Maria Shriver was finalized.

Maria, 66, filed for divorced in July 2011, two months after the former Governor of California admitted he had fathered a son with the family's longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Arnold and Maria met in 1977 and married in 1986; they have four children together: daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, and Christina, 30, and sons Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

Arnold fathered a fifth child with his housekeeper

His son Joseph, whom he welcomed with Mildred, is also 24, and the two have become close in recent years.

In 2017, Arnold said of the affair: "I can beat myself up as much as I want — it's not going to change the situation. So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?

"You can't go back — if I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course I would go back in time and would say, 'Arnold, no.' You know, it's always easy to be smart in hindsight. That's not the way it works."

