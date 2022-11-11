Kit Harington took time away from his busy acting schedule to help the Ukraine cause. For eight years he was well-loved in the heroic role of John Snow in Game Of Thrones, and this year the actor showed it was his own true nature to be kind.

The TV hero gave his voice to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal which was shown on ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky. He joined Adrian Lester, Hugh Bonneville, Simon Pegg and David Tennant in fronting the appeal. In the first 24 hours, as much as £55 million was raised.

Adrian Lester told HELLO!: "It's been a devastating time in Ukraine’s history, but thanks to Hugh, Kit, David and Simon for their kindness, commitment and generosity of time, in what are exceptionally busy schedules, we were able to reach a much wider audience and raise vital funds for the people of Ukraine."

The DEC also told HELLO!: "Kit presented the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky, tapping into the powerful emotions and desire to help that many people felt in the early days of the conflict.

"We're hugely grateful to him and the response speaks for itself with £55 million raised in the first 24 hours and £200 million in the first two weeks, setting a Guinness World Record in the process.

"The funds raised have been providing a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine, allowing DEC charities to deliver medical support, food aid, cash to buy essentials, clean water and much more."

