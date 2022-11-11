The Weeknd The singer is doing his bit when it comes to the global hunger crisis

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has set his heart on fighting to stop the global hunger crisis the world is facing.

This year, the United Nations World Food Programme teamed up with The Weeknd to launch the fund, powered by the World Food Programme.

Leading with kindness by example, the singer made an initial generous donation of US$500,000 to the XO Humanitarian Fund to kick start the fundraiser. Additionally, the musician contributed US$1 from each ticket sold in North America for his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour to the new fund.

The money helps those families living on the frontlines of hunger in countries - including war-torn Ukraine, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen.

Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO, told HELLO!: “We are grateful to our Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye for his support and partnership as we work together to fight global hunger.

“His generous philanthropy and passion for helping communities facing hunger is an inspiration to us all.

“Today, 345 million people globally are facing severe hunger amid rising conflict, climate warming, inflation and the pandemic fallout.

“We encourage others to follow The Weeknd’s example and join our movement to create a hunger-free world.”

