Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines reflect on hard times in their private life

The Magnolia Network founders have been candid about the highs and lows they've faced as parents and entrepreneurs

Joanna and Chip Gaines have gone through plenty of great and not-so-great times in their two decades together, and they're reflecting on those days as they approach their 20th anniversary.

In a new essay Chip penned for the upcoming issue of Magnolia Journal, the 48-year-old opened up about weathering all sorts of storms with his partner in business and life.

"Marriage is interesting that way," Chip wrote. "Whatever I go through, Jo goes through. And whatever she goes through, I go through.

"Life has done us plenty of favors and showed us things we've been beyond blessed to see. We've also had some hard times – some the world knows about, and plenty it doesn't.

"Like anyone else, we've been sick and sad and hurt and lost and flat out of ideas on how to turn things around. We've had to fight like hell for our family and learn to hold loosely what we can't control. But we did all that together. The two of us."

The couple are not only celebrating 20 years of marriage, but also 20 years of Magnolia, first establishing the lifestyle empire with a shop in their home of Waco, Texas.

Chip continued: "Twenty years are behind us now. Those chapters have already been written, and we've lived a storied life.

"We might've wished back then for calmer seas and slower days when we were in the thick of parenting small kids and growing a business alongside them, but now I wouldn't wish any of it away.

I'm so thankful to God for giving us exactly what we've had, and for what I know we still have ahead: plenty to build – hand-in-hand," sweetly concluding with: "Love you, Jo. Happy 20 years."

The two have been happily married since May 2003, building Magnolia together and raising a family, including their sons Drake, 18, Duke, 14, and Crew, four, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie Kay, 13.

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip have been married for 20 years and are now parents-of-five

The summer issue of Magnolia Journal is available online now and on newsstands starting May 5.

