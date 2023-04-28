Naomi Watts addresses engagement rumors as she flashes her sparkler in latest interview - see the video

Naomi Watts addressed the swirling engagement rumors during her appearance on the Today show on Thursday when hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie noticed her dazzling new ring on her finger.

The 54-year-old actress sported a marquise-cut diamond ring, which caught the attention of 58-year-old Hoda, who remarked: "My eye is hurting. There's like a big glint coming from some ring over here... It just struck me. It's beautiful." Savannah, 51, chimed in, asking:"Hoda's asking if you're engaged."

Naomi quickly diverted the attention elsewhere and declared: "Oh, the brain fog," but did not elaborate further on the subject.

However, this wasn't the first time she's worn the rock – in fact, Naomi has been sporting the diamond for several weeks.

Naomi shared a clip of herself in a chic black dress as her stylist moisturized her arms ahead of her visit to the New York Academy of Art in early April, and the sparkler was just visible on her left hand.

The accessory appeared to go unnoticed by fans, but she later shared more glimpses of her new ring while holidaying at the Four Seasons resort in Los Cabos, even twirling the diamond around so it was barely visible.

The Mulholland Drive star – who shares children Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with her ex Liev Schreiber – began dating The Morning Show actor after they starred in the Netflix series Gypsy together back in 2017.

They have kept their relationship largely away from the spotlight, only stepping out on the red carpet together in 2022 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The duo was first linked in July 2017 when they were spotted enjoying a meal together in New York City.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that they "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands."

Before announcing her split with Liev in September 2016, Naomi had suggested that she was in no hurry to walk down the aisle. "We are very much together. We just don't have that certificate, and that's okay with both of us," she told Easy Living magazine. She added that they were not against the idea of marriage, stating "maybe one day."

She later told L.A. Confidential that they struggled to spend time together amid their work schedules. "Relationships are hard whether you’re famous or not," she began.

"I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have to work on it. Being an actor doesn’t change anything. I’m sure it’s the same if you’re a doctor or a couple of lawyers. You have high-pressure jobs, lots of hours, stresses that come at you unexpectedly – and you have to figure out how to be present in the midst of it all."

