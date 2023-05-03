Carrie Fisher's sisters break their silence on Hollywood Walk of Fame snub as family tensions rise

The late Carrie Fisher's sisters, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher, have publicly addressed their disappointment and shock over not being invited to their sister's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 4, which took place on Star Wars Day to commemorate the iconic role of Princess Leia.

This exclusion has brought family tensions to light and led to an exchange of statements between Carrie's siblings and her daughter, Billie Lourd.

In a joint statement on Instagram, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher expressed their dismay at the decision to exclude them from the event.

They wrote: "For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece [Billie Lourd] has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career.

“This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for. The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking.”

Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher's brother, had also shared his feelings with TMZ, stating that being left off the guest list for his sister's Walk of Fame ceremony was both "heartbreaking" and "shocking."

In response to these public statements, Billie Lourd felt compelled to explain her reasoning behind the decision to not invite her mother's siblings to the ceremony.

In a statement, Billie accused her relatives of capitalizing on Carrie Fisher's death through interviews and book deals shortly after she passed away.

Billie said: "I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

She went on to say that the truth of her mother's complex relationship with her family is only known to her and those who were genuinely close to Carrie Fisher.

Billie clarified that there is no ongoing feud between her and her mother's siblings, stating: "We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children."

She emphasized that the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was about celebrating Carrie Fisher's legacy and accomplishments and that she wanted to focus on her mother's impact on the world.

Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60, followed by her mother and Lourd's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, just a day later. The family has since dealt with their grief in different ways, and this recent event has brought their contrasting approaches to the forefront.

As fans worldwide remember Carrie Fisher's contributions to film and pop culture, her family's public statements and disagreements reveal the complicated dynamics behind the scenes.

Despite the tensions, the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony successfully paid tribute to the late actress's enduring influence and iconic role as Princess Leia.

Billie Lourd, following in her family's footsteps, has continued to forge her path in the entertainment industry.

She recently starred opposite George Clooney and Julia Roberts in "Ticket to Paradise" and has appeared in five seasons of Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" franchise.

