S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death confirmed – details

Paul Cattermole died from natural causes, it has been confirmed. Following the singer's passing on 6 April 2023, Dorset Coroner's Service announced their findings on 18 May 2023, adding that there will be no further inquest into his death. Meanwhile, Dorset Police have clarified that enquiries are still "ongoing."

© Getty Dorset Coroner's Service announced that Paul Cattermole died of natural causes

A spokeswoman for the coroner said: "We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded. As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest."

Last month, the 46-year-old's body was discovered in his ground-floor flat in Wareham by Dorset police. Confirming his passing, Paul's band, S Club 7, released a statement on Twitter which read: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

© Dave J Hogan Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett had shot to fame together as S Club 7

The news of Paul's death broke weeks after the band announced their comeback tour. Just two months earlier, Paul had joined his bandmates - Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, and Rachel Stevens - for a conference where he expressed his dreams for the future.

Paul, who had since his singing days reinvented himself as a tarot card reader in 2021, then voiced his hope of "new beginnings" while speaking at a press conference to announce S Club 7's reunion in February.

© Rex Prior to his death, Paul was set to join his bandmates for a comeback tour

In footage obtained by MailOnline, Paul told the crowd of his hopes: "I saw wheel of fortune - that's good, that's good luck. I genuinely did look at the cards. There were other cards as well, ace of clubs - passion, new beginnings, your cup over-runneth with genuinely passionate emotion. It's positivity - something to be passionate about."

Since his passing, S Club member Hannah Spearritt has since announced her decision to pull out of the reunion tour, but the rest of the band will reunite.

In a new video shared on the band's Instagram, Jon Lee explained: "You've probably noticed that there's only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won't be joining us on this tour. We wish her all the best for the future."

The band also spoke about adjusting to life without Paul. "In all honesty, we've been in a bit of shock," Jon said, "And it's taken a while for us to find the right words about how we feel about losing our brother Paul."

© Getty Paul's bandmates have been taking time away from the spotlight to process his death

Rachel Stevens added that they had been taking time to "process" his passing, and had been spending some quality time together as a band.

Bradley McIntosh also spoke of his death, telling fans: "We're all still in so much disbelief and Paul was a big brother to us and you guys out there. He truly was a unique specimen of a human being. No one can ever replace our Paul but he lives on inside each and every one of us."

