Barack and Michelle Obama make major announcement — 'It's time'

Barack and Michelle Obama are officially behind Kamala Harris in her run for President of the United States.

On Friday, the Harris campaign released a video in which the vice president was seen answering a phone call from the political power couple.

In the minute-long clip, Kamala greets Barack and Michelle by saying: "Oh, it's good to hear you both."

Michelle then interjects and says: "I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic."

Barack adds further support and says: "Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."

Kamala thanked them for their support. "I just wanna tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express. And we're gonna have some fun with this, too, aren't we?"

The Obamas also released a statement which praised Kamala and listed her many accomplishments throughout her career, but said: "Kamala has more than a resume."

They continued: "She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people."

The statement added: "At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope."

On July 12, Joe Biden announced he would be ending his reelection campaign and said he would be endorsing Kamala instead.

At the time, Barack praised him for his leadership but didn't say if he would be endorsing Kamala.

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," he wrote. "Today we've also been reminded — again — that he's a patriot of the highest order."

He continued: "I believe that Joe Biden's vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August.

"And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond."

They join a number of other high-profile Democrats throwing their weight behind Kamala, including House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer.