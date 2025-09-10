Emma Heming admits having 'no hope' amid husband Bruce Willis' health battle

Emma Heming has opened up about her personal journey since her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The activist appeared on Tuesday's installment of Good Morning America to discuss her role as the actor's caregiver. Emma recalled the moment the couple left the doctor's office after Bruce's diagnosis in 2023. "I had no hope, no road map, no guidance," she admitted. "Caregivers are so unseen. I had to dig so deep to find the support." Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia in the spring of 2022, before his diagnosis was updated to FTD a year later.

The 47-year-old also addressed her family's living arrangement, with the Die Hard star residing separately from her and their daughters Mabel Willis, 13, and Evelyn Willis, 11. "It was a hard decision for us but that was the safest and best decision, not just for Bruce but also for our two young girls," she explained. "It’s really not up for a debate." She continued: "I’m not going to take a vote on that. Now I know that Bruce has the best care, 100 percent of the time. His needs are met 100 percent of the time."

Emma detailed her experience of being a caregiver and urged the need for them to feel seen. "Caregivers are so judged," she explained. "It just goes to show that people sometimes have an opinion versus really having the experience. You have to do what is right for your family and what is going to keep your loved ones safe as well as your young children."

© WireImage Emma Heming and her husband Bruce Willis

However, following Bruce's diagnosis, Emma soon discovered that she needed support. "It was Bruce's neurologist. He delivered this statistic that sometimes caregivers die before their loved ones. That was my wake up call to realize that I need to get help and I'm not a failure because I need help," she shared.

© Getty Images Bruce lives separately to his wife and children

The author went on to update the hosts on Bruce’s current health and shared insight into their relationship today. "All things considered, considering his diagnosis, he is doing really well. Thank you for asking," she said. "It's just about being with him, and being in a moment with him. There is no greater connection than to be able to sit with him and hug him and kiss him. These moments are so fleeting. We are so blessed that he's here and we are enjoying him, even this new chapter in our lives."

© Instagram Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her and husband Bruce Willis' daughters Mabel and Evelyn as kids with a lemonade stand

She continued: "Our relationship has shifted into something else. But it's a privilege as his wife to walk him through this chapter of his life. People need to remember, you 're not a bad person because you need help."