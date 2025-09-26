Inside Lord Menzies Campbell's family life - including late wife Elspeth

Former Olympian and leader of the Liberal Democrats, Lord Menzies Campbell’s death rocked the world of British politics as past prime ministers rallied to offer their condolences along with other notable politicians. The Scottish MP, affectionately known as Ming by his peers, died at the age of 84, leaving behind an impressive legacy that spanned both the House of Commons and the running track. Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, as he was officially titled, was originally from Glasgow and ascended into the upper chamber in 2015 following three decades of representing his constituency of North East Fife.

He died in London, with his last few days spent watching the Liberal Democrats Party Conference, according to the party whose members sent notes of sympathy to his surviving family, which includes his stepson James Grant-Suttie from his marriage to Elspeth Grant-Suttie, a woman he regularly referred to as his “rock” during his lifetime. James is the son of Elspeth and her first husband, the late Sir Philip Grant-Suttie. He has three sons, one of whom publicly commented on his grandfather’s death.

Lord Campbell’s grandson Gregor Grant-Suttie described him as "a rare breed of Scotsman". He explained further: "Ming achieved a lot through his life, across sport, law and politics. But the myriad of accolades and awards he collected in his professional life paled in comparison to his achievements as a husband, father figure, grandfather, and friend."

Who was Lord Campbell’s wife, Elspeth?

© PA Images via Getty Images Lord Campbell married his wife in 1970, three months after they first met

In 1970, Lord Campbell and Elspeth tied the knot when her son James was just four years old. An instant match, the couple waited a mere three months after meeting one another before making it official, following which, Elspeth stepped into his political career, managing his office from their home in Edinburgh.

Described by her husband as his "constant political companion", Elspeth was the daughter of Major General Roy Urquhart, commander of the British Airborne Division at Arnhem in 1944. Elspeth died from a heart attack aged 83, while at home in Edinburgh, on 5 June 2023.

© BBC News & Current Affairs via G Elspeth played a large role in Lord Campbell's political career

Who was Lord Campbell’s stepson, James?

Inheriting a young child when he married Elspeth, Lord Campbell became a father to James who was, at the time, heir to the Grant-Suttie Baronetcy of Balgone in East Lothian, and has since claimed that title. He spoke fondly of their relationship and explained that they bonded over their shared love of sports.

© Getty Images He was the former leader of the Liberal Democrats party

Speaking with The Times, he said: "James and I have always got on. From the start I made it my business to call him my stepson. We shared decisions about prep school with his father - I tried to advise rather than prescribe. I was always obsessed by sports, and James was very good at rugby, so we'd take him out of school, feed him up, watch the international match at Murrayfield and send him back to school with sausage rolls and tuck."