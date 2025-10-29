Christina Applegate to reunite with Married…With Children co-stars for emotional reason

Christina Applegate is set to reunite with her Married…With Children family in January to support a cause incredibly close to her heart. The mom of one will join Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal and David Faustino at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026, where they will reminisce about their time on the boundary-breaking sitcom. The show ran from 1987 to 1997, and became one of TV's longest-running sitcoms with 259 episodes in total. Married…With Children followed Ed's character, Al Bundy, as he navigated family life in Chicago.

Katey played his wife, Peggy, while Christina was their space cadet daughter, Kelly, and David was their troublemaker son, Bud. According to the reunion announcement, attendees of the event "can expect never-before-heard stories, rare behind-the-scenes moments, and plenty of laughs as the Bundys relive their most outrageous and iconic memories together".

For every ticket sold, $2 will be donated to Race to Erase MS, an organization working towards the treatment and cure of Multiple Sclerosis. Christina was diagnosed with the debilitating neurological disease in 2021, and has been open about her daily struggles with mobility, pain and lack of energy.

"I don't really leave the house anymore," she revealed on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast. "If people saw what my life was like on the daily, they wouldn't be able to do it. Because I can sometimes not do it. It's really, really hard." MS symptoms can include vision problems, numbness or weakness, balance issues, muscle stiffness, cognitive issues and mood changes.

"The first thing that I hear from people is, 'How did you get it?' Meaning I must have done something wrong in my life to have this disease; I did it to myself. It's like I had breast cancer as well, so, 'Oh, you must have done something,'" she continued.

"That stigma, I'm used to it now, but it was so hard to swallow for a while because why the [expletive] would you think that I would do something to have this, because this is the worst thing I've ever had in my life. It's the worst thing I've ever gone through." She no longer works in front of the camera due to her MS, but is involved in voiceover work.

Christina has leaned on her close friends since receiving the diagnosis, including her onscreen mom, Katey Sagal, who appeared on her MeSsy podcast in July. "You had lived a lot of life and a lot of scarring and things had taken place," she told Katey. "And now you were on that side of strength. And I needed that. I needed that so badly in my life, a stable person."

She added that the star was a "safe space" for her growing up on set. Her onscreen dad, Ed O'Neill, was also an important figure in her youth. "Years and years of my life spent with this man, and he's an incredible actor," she said. "He's an incredible human being." The Married…With Children cast reunited on screen in 2003 in a sit-down interview, which drew in more than 19 million viewers.