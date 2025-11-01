Mary Berry, 90, looks unrecognisable in unearthed photo from her 30s

Mary Berry was a vision to behold on her wedding day. Back in 1966, The Great British Bake Off star, then 31, married Paul John March Hunnings, an antique bookseller who also worked for the sherry brand, Harvey's of Bristol. Posting on Instagram in June, Mary, 90, gave fans a glimpse of her vintage bridal look – a glorious long-sleeved satin creation complete with a lace band and a long train. Sporting her signature bouncy bob, Mary accessorised with a tulle veil and pearl necklaces.

Reflecting on her wedding day in an episode of Mary Berry Everyday, the TV star said: "My dress was bought in the sale - £5, you know, bargain wasn't it?"

"I baked my wedding cake myself - I've always loved baking for special occasions," Mary continued. "On the morning of the wedding, I was decorating the cake with my best friend, and I went into the garden and picked up some of the greenery and placed it all the way around the cake's two layers."

Prior to their wedding, Mary had turned down several proposals from Paul. "I do remember the first proposal, and I think you were drunk," she quipped to her husband in 2017. "Well, I might have been," he replied. "It's a big step. You don't go into something like that without a bit of fortification."

Mary and Paul tied the knot at Charlcombe Church near Mary's parents' home in Bath.

When Paul popped the question a third time, he told Mary, "I'm getting on in age, so either it's yes or no," to which she gladly accepted. Following the proposal, the couple went on to tie the knot at Charlcombe Church near Mary's parents' home in Bath. As of 2025, Mary and Paul have been married for 59 years, and together they share three children, Thomas, Annabel and William – the latter of whom passed away in 1989.

Speaking with Radio Times this month, Mary opened up about their decade-spanning relationship, noting, "I look after him, and it's a great pleasure, that's what I promised to do. For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer. And we are very happy in our dotage."

More throwback photos of Mary Berry

Mary pictured with her three children

Back in 1975, a then 40-year-old Mary was pictured cooking with her three children in the kitchen. In a 2017 interview with Woman & Home, the GBBO judge recalled: "I was a working mum when there weren't many working mums. There was no maternity leave - if I didn't go back immediately, my job would have gone. Everyone wanted to be a cookery editor. It wasn't easy, but I'm very glad I did."

© Chris Barham/ANL/Shutterstock Mary with Prue Leith And Jack De Manio in 1974

Years before The Great British Bake Off was even a thing, Mary was already moving in the same circles as Prue Leith. In the above photo, taken in 1974, the professional chef can be seen with both Prue and British journalist Jack De Manio. The trio were taking part in an egg-tasting test!

© WPA Pool Mary received her CBE in 2012

Here, Mary celebrated a huge milestone with her husband Paul, son Thomas and daughter Annabel when she received her CBE in 2012 for services to culinary arts.