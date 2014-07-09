The Chiltern Firehouse: why it's London's hottest new celebrity haunt

Move over The Ivy and Nobu, The Chiltern Firehouse is in town.

In just a few months, the eatery-cum-nightclub tucked away behind Marylebone High Street has seen the likes of Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Irina Shayk and Princess Eugenie party the night away.

Runway stars Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne are also regulars at the cool and swish joint in the heart of the capital, while Naomi Campbell went there just this week.

The Chiltern Firehouse is tucked away behind Marylebone High Street



The Firehouse used to be one of London's first purpose-built fire stations. Now, the swanky Manhattan-style brasserie found within a Grade II-listed building boasts impressively high ceilings, glossy mirrors and an open plan kitchen headed by genius chefs Nuno Mendes (former Head Chef at Viajante) and Dale Osbourne (former Sous at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal).

The achingly cool celebrity hangout offers A-list guests a secret smoking room, a VVVIP bar – that's a bar for the very, very, very important in case you were wondering – and unsurprisingly, one of the longest waiting lists in town.



In terms of food, London's latest celebrity haunt is surprisingly well priced.

Start off with the likes of green and white asparagus chervil (£14), steak tartare pine nuts, chipotle and Firehouse hot sauce (£14), and sea trout yellow mole with coriander (£12).

London's latest celebrity haunt has opened its doors to Rita Ora, Will.i.am and Cara Delevingne

Mouthwatering mains such as chargrilled Iberico raw and roasted turnips (£29), wood grilled aged beef ribeye with Isle of Wight tomatoes and chimichurri (£36) and roasted turbot, seaweed fregola, cucumber and crème fraiche (£30) are to follow.

London's stars have Andres Balazs to thank for the cool foodie gem, which is rapidly becoming the place to see and be seen.

The Firehouse is his first venture outside the US – he is already owner of other notoriously famous venues such as Hollywood's Chateau Marmont and the Big Apple's Mercer Hotel.



With an impossibly long waiting list, The Firehouse's unique selling point seems to be the fact that it's designed to keep mortals at bay, making it a private and exclusive haven.

Princess Eugenie, Kate Moss and Ellie Goulding have all tried The Firehouse



Credit must also be given to Andres himself, who is known for his exquisite taste and attention to detail.



If you do manage to get a table, expect to be wowed from the moment you enter the building.

You'll be greeted by a handsome top-hat-wearing doorman, served by jumpsuit-clad model-like waiters and served mouthwatering crab-filled doughnuts (these are a must-try!). Rumour has it that even the lighting is excellent.