Fig, Onion and Roasted Garlic Focaccia
Halfway between bread and pizza, this focaccia is delicious with a bowl of soup or served as an appetizer.
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
-
Dough
- 1 cup warm water
- 8g packet active dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon flaked sea salt
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
Toppings
- 3 onions, thickly sliced
- 1 head garlic, cloves separated and peeled
- 3 tbsp olive oil, divided
- 6 figs, quartered
- 130g log goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped rosemary
- 1 teaspoon flaked sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pour water into bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Stir in yeast and sugar. Let stand until frothy, about 10 minutes.
- Beat in ¼ cup oil and 1 tsp salt at medium speed for 1 minute. Gradually beat in flour until dough forms a smooth ball, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Spray a medium bowl with oil. Transfer dough to bowl. Lightly spray top of dough with oil and cover with a damp tea towel. Let stand in a warm place until dough doubles in size, about 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 400° F. Toss onions with garlic and 1 tbsp oil on a baking sheet until coated. Bake in centre of oven, flipping halfway through, until soft, for 20 minutes. Let cool.
- Oil a 12 × 16-inch baking sheet and line with parchment paper. Roll out dough on a floured surface to a 12 × 16-inch rectangle. Transfer to prepared sheet, pressing down to fill sheet.
- Brush with remaining oil, then sprinkle with onions, garlic, figs, goat cheese, rosemary and 1 tsp salt. Cover with the damp tea towel and let stand for 20 more minutes.
- Bake until golden, 30 minutes.
This recipe was originally published in the October 2015 issue of Chatelaine.