Fig, Onion and Roasted Garlic Focaccia

Halfway between bread and pizza, this focaccia is delicious with a bowl of soup or served as an appetizer.

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

Dough 1 cup warm water

8g packet active dry yeast

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon flaked sea salt

2½ cups all-purpose flour



Toppings

3 onions, thickly sliced

1 head garlic, cloves separated and peeled

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

6 figs, quartered

130g log goat cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon flaked sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Pour water into bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Stir in yeast and sugar. Let stand until frothy, about 10 minutes. Beat in ¼ cup oil and 1 tsp salt at medium speed for 1 minute. Gradually beat in flour until dough forms a smooth ball, 3 to 4 minutes. Spray a medium bowl with oil. Transfer dough to bowl. Lightly spray top of dough with oil and cover with a damp tea towel. Let stand in a warm place until dough doubles in size, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 400° F. Toss onions with garlic and 1 tbsp oil on a baking sheet until coated. Bake in centre of oven, flipping halfway through, until soft, for 20 minutes. Let cool. Oil a 12 × 16-inch baking sheet and line with parchment paper. Roll out dough on a floured surface to a 12 × 16-inch rectangle. Transfer to prepared sheet, pressing down to fill sheet. Brush with remaining oil, then sprinkle with onions, garlic, figs, goat cheese, rosemary and 1 tsp salt. Cover with the damp tea towel and let stand for 20 more minutes. Bake until golden, 30 minutes.

This recipe was originally published in the October 2015 issue of Chatelaine.

