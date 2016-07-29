David Rocco’s Lasagna

July 29, 2016 - 10:13 BST hellomagazine.com An Italian classic by Canadian chef David Rocco. Serves 6 INGREDIENTS • 6 cups Bolognese sauce • 1 box Barilla® Lasagne • 3 cups Béchamel sauce • 400 g freshly grated mozzarella • freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano INSTRUCTIONS Prepare Bolognese and béchamel sauces (see below for recipes). Cover the bottom of a deep baking dish with a layer of Bolognese sauce. Lay out uncooked pasta sheets over sauce until they cover the baking dish entirely. Cover the pasta with another generous layer of Bolognese sauce. The liquid from the sauce is what will cook the dried pasta so be sure to add enough sauce. Drizzle béchamel sauce and sprinkle mozzarella on top until both are distributed evenly. Add another layer of dried pasta, laying the sheets in the opposite direction. Repeat the process of adding sauces, mozzarella, and pasta for another 3-4 layers or until 2/3rds of the baking dish’s depth is filled. Top of the last layer of sauces and mozzarella with a generous sprinkle of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Place in oven for approximately 40 minutes at 400 degrees fahrenheit and let rest for 20 minutes before serving. BOLOGNESE SAUCE INGREDIENTS • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter (30 ml) • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (45 ml) • 3 carrots, finely chopped • 1 onion, finely chopped • 2 celery stalks, finely chopped • 2 dried chili peppers, crushed • Sprig of fresh rosemary • 200 g minced beef (½lb) • 200 g minced pork (½lb) • 1 cup white wine (240ml) • 2 cups tomato purée (470ml) • 5 basil leaves, torn • Salt to season INSTRUCTIONS In a hot saucepan melt unsalted butter with the olive oil, and add carrots, onions, celery, and chili pepper. Cook the ingredients on medium heat until they are soft. Add sprig of rosemary. Add minced beef and pork and cook until golden brown. Remove rosemary sprig and add white wine. Let reduce. Add tomato purée and let simmer on low heat for 1 hour. Before serving, add basil leaves and salt to season. Serve immediately. BÉCHAMEL SAUCE INGREDIENTS • 4 ½ cup milk (1 litre) • 2 ½ oz butter (70 g) • 2 ½ oz flour (70 g) INSTRUCTIONS In a saucepan, heat up milk and bring to a gentle simmer. In another saucepan, melt butter and immediately add flour. Lower heat and mix until butter has absorbed all the flour and the consistency is that of a thick dough. Make sure butter/flour mixture do not burn or brown. Remove from heat and whisk a couple ladles of heated milk into butter/flour mixture. Whisk until flour has absorbed all of the milk. Place saucepan back on the burner and whisk in the remainder of the milk on medium heat. Continue whisking until sauce thickens and becomes a creamy velvety consistency.