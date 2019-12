We reckon Ruth Langsford would approve of this Siberian Espresso Martini recipe The perfect little pick me up…

The espresso martini is for hardcore cocktail lovers! If you love coffee and you love a bitter alcoholic beverage, you'll love this luxurious version of one of the UK’s most-loved cocktails.

Siberian Espresso Martini cocktail

Serves 1, preparation time 5 minutes…

Ingredients

50ml Russian Standard Platinum

50 ml Tia Maria

50ml espresso coffee

Ice

Method

Shake ingredients together with several ice cubes in a shaker. You then stir, strain and garnish with coffee beans.