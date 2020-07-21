Sophie Hamilton
As Prince George celebrates his seventh birthday, children's cookery author Annabel Karmel shares her recipe for chocolate football cupcakes – great for a kids' party
A very happy birthday to Prince William and Duchess Kate's son Prince George who turns seven on 22 July! We bet the royal family are throwing their eldest child a fantastic party at home to celebrate.
Children's cookery author Annabel Karmel has come up with the cutest recipe for chocolate football cupcakes for a kids' birthday party – and we're sure Prince George would love it.
Whether the royal is having a Zoom birthday with pals or a few friends round for a distanced do, these cakes are the perfect treat.
WATCH: How to make chocolate football cupcakes
Chocolate football cupcakes
Annabel says: "Challenge the birthday boy or girl to a match and then kick-off a birthday to remember with these fun football-inspired cupcakes!"
Preparation time 45 minutes, cooking time 20 minutes, makes 12 football cupcakes
INGREDIENTS
- 125g unsalted butter, softened
- 125g caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 100g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 25g cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp milk
For the buttercream
- 100g unsalted butter, softened
- 150g icing sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- A little green food colouring
For the football toppers
- White fondant icing
- Black fondant icing
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.
Step 2
Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas 3.
Step 3
Measure the butter, sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder, cocoa powder and milk into a bowl. Whisk until light and fluffy.
Step 4
Spoon into the paper cupcake cases.
Step 5
Bake for 20 minutes until well risen. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
To make the buttercream:
Step 1
Measure the butter, icing sugar and vanilla extract into a bowl. Beat until fluffy. Stir through a couple of drops of green food colouring.
Step 2
Spread over the cooled cupcakes.
To make the football toppers:
Step 1
Roll 10 little balls from the white fondant and 6 little balls from the black fondant.
Step 2
Put one black ball in the centre of a board. Stick 5 white balls around the black ball. Put one of the remaining white balls at the top of the 5 white balls to make a star shape. Then put the remaining black balls in between the gaps of the white balls. Squash them together so that there are no gaps.
Step 3
Cover with cling film.
Step 4
Roll out lightly using a rolling pin to flatten together to make a football pattern. Stamp out a circle using a round cookie cutter (the same size of the cupcakes) to make your football topper.
Step 5
Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make another 11 toppers. Place these on top of the cupcakes.
