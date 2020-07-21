Party like a Prince! Annabel Karmel's football cupcake recipe in honour of royal birthday boy George The perfect kids' birthday party sweet treat

A very happy birthday to Prince William and Duchess Kate's son Prince George who turns seven on 22 July! We bet the royal family are throwing their eldest child a fantastic party at home to celebrate.

Children's cookery author Annabel Karmel has come up with the cutest recipe for chocolate football cupcakes for a kids' birthday party – and we're sure Prince George would love it.

Whether the royal is having a Zoom birthday with pals or a few friends round for a distanced do, these cakes are the perfect treat.

WATCH: How to make chocolate football cupcakes

Chocolate football cupcakes

Annabel says: "Challenge the birthday boy or girl to a match and then kick-off a birthday to remember with these fun football-inspired cupcakes!"

Preparation time 45 minutes, cooking time 20 minutes, makes 12 football cupcakes

INGREDIENTS

125g unsalted butter, softened

125g caster sugar

2 eggs

100g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

25g cocoa powder

2 tbsp milk

For the buttercream

100g unsalted butter, softened

150g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

A little green food colouring

For the football toppers

White fondant icing

Black fondant icing

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas 3.

Step 3

Measure the butter, sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder, cocoa powder and milk into a bowl. Whisk until light and fluffy.

Step 4

Spoon into the paper cupcake cases.

Step 5

Bake for 20 minutes until well risen. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

To make the buttercream:

Step 1

Measure the butter, icing sugar and vanilla extract into a bowl. Beat until fluffy. Stir through a couple of drops of green food colouring.

Step 2

Spread over the cooled cupcakes.

To make the football toppers:

Step 1

Roll 10 little balls from the white fondant and 6 little balls from the black fondant.

Step 2

Put one black ball in the centre of a board. Stick 5 white balls around the black ball. Put one of the remaining white balls at the top of the 5 white balls to make a star shape. Then put the remaining black balls in between the gaps of the white balls. Squash them together so that there are no gaps.

Step 3

Cover with cling film.

Step 4

Roll out lightly using a rolling pin to flatten together to make a football pattern. Stamp out a circle using a round cookie cutter (the same size of the cupcakes) to make your football topper.

Step 5

Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make another 11 toppers. Place these on top of the cupcakes.

Annabel’s Baby & Toddler Recipe App has over 350 family recipe ideas as well a host of features for creating delicious mealtimes. Available via the app store or visit annabelkarmel.com for more information.