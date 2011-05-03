A lesson in going nude: Salma and Gwyneth lead neutral beauties at Met gala

It's not easy to go nude. Pulling off one of fashion's trickiest trends is a real skill – many have tried, and not all have been successful.



Luckily help is at hand for any budding style devotee. The Metropolitan Museum of Art annual gala – described by red carpet favourite Diane Kruger as "the Oscars of fashion" - provided the perfect opportunity to see how some of the savviest stars pull of neutral tones.



First up was Salma Hayek, who wore an Alexander McQueen creation in honour of the late British designer to whom the evening was dedicated.

Understanding that nude doesn't just encompass one shade, the 44-year-old chose a more golden hue that worked wonderfully with her skin tone.



The chiffon gown draped beautifully around Salma's body, and was applauded by fashion critics.



Our second 'nude' beauty was Gwyneth Paltrow, whose style credentials have rocketed in recent years thanks to her flawless public appearances.



She wore a taupe column dress with long-sleeves, a high neck and a sexy split, created by her friend Stella McCartney.



It was also covered in sparkles, another top tip when it comes to the neutral trend. The sequins lifted the dress, transforming it into a real show-stopper, and helped to break up the block of colour.

Fellow blonde Renee Zellweger went for a similar look to Gwyneth with a gold-nude Carlina Herrera gown, featuring jewelled detailing, that complemented her colouring.



But the main feature of her shimmering dress was the plunging back which was further highlighted by gems along its edges.



Another lady combining nude with glittering embellishment was Gossip Girl Blake Lively.



Karl Lagerfeld's new muse chose a Grecian-inspired dress created by Chanel for its Fall 2009 Couture collection. And she looked flawless in the daring number which featured an illusion bodice and draped overlay.



Also breaking up neutral tones with her ensemble was Diane Kruger. Her Jason Wu design combined a nude embellished long-sleeved top with a black skirt that featured a thigh-high split.



The dual colours perfectly complemented one another, with the raven skirt setting off Diane's sheer blouse and adding real drama to her red carpet look.