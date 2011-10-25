Luxe for less: Versace teams up with H&M to create 'Gianni moments'

It’s a match made in sartorial heaven.



Mighty Versace, the label of pop stars and the Euro yacht set, has teamed up with H&M to create luxury for a whole lot less.

With results of their ‘class for mass’ collaboration now revealed, fans of the designer fashion house’s bold and sexy creations won’t be disappointed.



The collection centres around, what chief designer Donatella, describes as "Gianni moments" – referring to iconic ideas from her late brother, the company's founder.



So the palm-leaf print from the navel-plunging gown that Jennifer Lopez wore for the 2000 Grammys is emblazoned on a zip-up dress.



The sultry, backless black dress with thick utility straps that Cheryl Cole wore earlier this year will be available in an updated version for £79.99.



"I can't wait to see how H&M's wide audience will make these pieces their own," Donatella added. "When I see young people in the street wearing these iconic pieces it's going to be fun."





Prices start from £20 for accessories and bracelets, ranging to £179.99 for a beautiful body-con studded leather dress – around a tenth of the price for a hot-off-the-catwalk Versace number.



The collection launches on November 17 and will go on sale across 300 stores worldwide.