Fashion first ladies Anna Wintour and Valerie Trierweiler ring in new era for YSL

Yves Saint Laurent was the fashion visionary who put women in tuxedos, unleashing generations of ambitious power dressers.



Fitting then that France's formidable first lady Valerie Trierweiler and Vogue boss Anna Wintour commanded the front row of the brand's latest unveiling.

They were joined by an audience eagerly waiting to see how the iconic label would look under the influence of new creative director, Hedi Slimane, who rebranded the couture house Saint Laurent Paris.

The designer made his debut before Paris' fashionistas, hoping to succinctly capture the "beauty and elegance" that founding father Yves Saint Laurent lovingly weaved into his clothes and his legacy.

As the perfect ambassador for YSL's vintage glamour, Valerie – partner of French president François Hollande and renowned journalist with Paris Match – led the admirers alongside Ms Wintour.



Delivering her verdict on the brand's new visionary and his clothes after the show, Valerie said: "I don't know the terminology of fashion, but I found it sublime."