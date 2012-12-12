Feeling festive: Victoria's Secret angels sing seductive Christmas song

In a video bound to get pulses racing, the Victoria's Secret angels have come together to spread festive cheer with a seductive Christmas video.



Miranda Kerr leads the genetically blessed ladies who, doing their best Santa impressions in sheer red negliglees with white feather trims, take on the holiday classic Deck the Halls.





The angels decorate a Christmas tree, stack Victoria's Secret's iconic pink striped boxes underneath and decorate a room with bows, tinsel and garlands. The lingerie giant posted the video from their official Twitter account, saying: "Happy Holidays from the @VictoriasSecret Angels!"



But the girls, who are considered some of the most beautiful women in the world, openly acknowledge that their singing talents might not be up to scratch.



The minute long film features lots of outtakes, with some of the girls stumbling over the lyrics. The cracks start to show when stunning blonde Erin Heatherton, forgets her words. And in another shot, Doutzen Kroes laughs: "It's unfair to have a model singing!" after she sings: "Deck the halls of boughs of jolly" and "Deck the halls of boughs of honey".



After realising her mistakes, she giggles and says, "Let's deck it with honey!"





Meanwhile, Australian-born beauty Miranda points out that this song is not familiar to her. "We don't sing this Down Under," she says. "We sing Santa Baby."



The girls are no doubt looking forward to a well-deserved break this Christmas, having spent months gearing up for the lingerie brand's annual fashion show, which was aired on CBS last week and watched by millions.



The show welcomed a British invasion, in the sexy form of Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Lily Donaldson. The young trio of beauties looked expertly glammed up as they took to the runway in their seductive outfits.





And Miranda looked simply angelic as she took to the glittering runway in an enormous pair of white swan feather wings.



Showing off designs in keeping with the show's themes 'circus' and 'angels in bloom', the models walked out to performances from megastars Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.



Rihanna was certainly dressed up for the occasion, showing off her suspender-clad thigh in a black corset gown with a full slit. She vamped up the outfit further with long lace gloves, black boots and a pearl choker.