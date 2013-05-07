'Perfectly': M&S launches stylish range of classic wardrobe staples

There are certain items of clothing that every woman needs ready and waiting in their wardrobe – the versatile, classic essentials that make up the basis of your style.



M&S knows this only too well, launching a range of individually styled and expertly-designed wardrobe staples entitled 'Perfectly'.



Consisting of flattering, understated key pieces in a neutral colour palette and quality fabrics, the collection is easy-to-wear, stylish yet affordable.





This dress, for example, is a brilliant denim alternative to classic jeans and is spot on-trend. But if it's jeans you're after, the 'Perfectly' range offers a great selection in a variety of different washes and cuts.



Their trench coat, in classic beige, is a style staple for any woman, featuring a nipped-in waist that creates a super flattering silhouette.



And the tailored cut of the range's blazer jacket makes for a sharp, working look, while the stretch fabric adds comfort.



Not to mention the perennial favourite, the white shirt – this iron-free blouse is a key base for any wardrobe and the unstructured pocket detail and rolled up sleeve creates a beautifully understated look.





The ad campaign, shot by renowned fashion photographer Andrea Sjodin, features models including Natalia Andrade, Isabelle Surmont and Cecilia Chancellor.



The ‘Perfectly’ collection launched online on 14th March supported with a print and billboard campaign later in the month.