Kelly Brook sizzles in new lingerie shots

Kelly Brook has once again shown off her famous curves in a series of saucy images.



The model, 34, designed a racy range of Valentine's lingerie for high street retailer New Look ahead of 14 February and modelled it herself in a new shoot.



Kelly sizzles in the lacy lingerie in shades of black and white.







The campaign is unveiled as Kelly holidays in Miami with her new boyfriend David McIntosh.



The couple have been spotted frolicking on the beach as they enjoy some quality time together.



Speaking about Kelly's new collection, a New Look spokesperson said, "Designed to cater for those who want great quality, beautiful underwear at affordable prices, there is something for everyone's personal style in this collection.







"A sexy red lace bodice, kitsch polka dot cami and briefs or simply an elegant underwear set – Kelly has ensured that every woman has the chance to ooze the sultry glamour she is known for."



The range is available from selected New Look stores and online at newlook.com.