MIC's Lucy Watson is Lipsy's new girl
Made In Chelsea star and HELLO! Online blogger Lucy Watson has been unveiled as the new face of Lipsy VIP.
The brunette was chosen to front the high street label's new capsule collection of glamorous party dresses at budget-friendly prices.
"I'm so excited to be modelling Lipsy's new season VIP collection, the range of dresses will make every girl feel and look her best," she said.
"The brand always makes such great evening wear and I love the exclusivity of the Lipsy VIP collection – all of the dresses would be perfect for any red carpet!"
The reality TV star follows in the footsteps of Millie Macklintosh, Pixie Lott and Alex Gerrard, who have all fronted campaigns for the brand.
The collection includes floor-length embellished gowns with thigh-high splits, flared tulle prom dresses and cute summer pieces.
The range will launch in June at Lipsy.co.uk. Prices range from £95 - £130.
This isn't the first campaign for Lucy. Earlier this year, she fronted a campaign for PETA.
In her HELLO! Online blog, Lucy said, "I am passionate about building awareness of the cruelty behind fur and highlighting the fact that it is by no means glamorous.
"Faux fur is a really great alternative and much better for your conscience… Faux fur these days is gorgeous and soft."
Lucy posed naked as part of the advert. "I am really happy that there is a billboard up outside West Brompton of the campaign," she said. "It's quite daunting to think people will see it everyday, but if it gets the message across, I really don't care."
Posting to her 623,000 followers, Lucy tweeted, "So, this happened. I would rather go naked than wear fur! Take note people. @PETAUK.
"There is nothing glamorous about ripping fur off an animal's back whilst they are still alive so you can have a nice coat. Wear faux fur," she tweeted shortly after.