Michelle Keegan sizzles in skin-tight trousers for sultry appearance

Michelle Keegan is no stranger to a glamorous look and on Wednesday, the brunette beauty upped the ante with a stunning skin-tight ensemble for her latest appearance.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Coronation Street star, 35, was a vision as she shared a series of photos from Netflix event 'See What's Next', to chat about her new drama Fool Me Once, in which she stars alongside Richard Armitage.

Michelle was a vision

For the dazzling appearance, Michelle opted for an ultra-stylish chestnut-hued ensemble that featured a pair of dazzling flared trousers and a matching off-the-shoulder top.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Suited & booted for tonight's Netflix 'See whats next' event. Talking all things Fool Me Once @netflixuk."

The actress always knows how to turn up the heat

As for her hair, the TV star opted to wear her brunette tresses down in beach-inspired waves which perfectly showed off her new honey-hued balayage colour. When it came to her flawless makeup look, Michelle wore lashings of mascara, black winged eyeliner, brushes of warm bronzer and a slick of nude lipstick with matching gloss. She accessorised the ensemble with a statement chequered bag.

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh in on her picture-perfect look. Ashley James replied writing: "You look insane," alongside two heart eyes emojis. One fan penned: "Beautiful babe, inside and out," alongside a love heart emoji. A second added: "Very very beautiful," alongside a string of complimentary emojis.

The star always ups the ante with her makeup

The exciting career milestone followed a heartwarming family milestone after she stepped out to support her husband, Mark Wright, as he completed the London Marathon on Sunday.

Michelle supported her husband Mark Wright in the London Marathon on Sunday

The Our Girl star could be seen beaming alongside her beau inside a pop-up marquee after he crossed the finish line in a photo shared on Mark's Instagram. In the joyous snap, Michelle looked her usual radiant self cuddling up to Mark in a chic shearling biker jacket which she teamed with a brown Fendi bag. Stunning!

