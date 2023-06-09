Brooke Shields, 58, turns heads as she showcases her incredible physique in tight-fitting dress

Brooke Shields turned heads at Variety's in-person TV FYC Fest in Los Angeles, showcasing her timeless beauty and impeccable style. The 58-year-old model graced the red carpet in a captivating brown long-sleeve cut-out dress from A.L.C., accentuating her fit figure with elegance.

Complementing her ensemble, Shields paired the dress with stylish brown boots. Adding a touch of sophistication, she accessorized with a silver necklace, a gold necklace, several rings, a gold bracelet, and a watch, effortlessly completing her glamorous look.

During the event, Shields headlined one of Variety's main panel discussions, The Conversations with Brooke Shields Panel.

© Alberto Rodriguez Brooke Shields attends Variety's TV FYC Fest

The focus of the conversation revolved around the creation of the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which delves into Shields' life and career as an actress and model. The panel was expertly moderated by Elizabeth Wagmeister, a senior correspondent for Variety.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields explores the journey of Shields as a child star in the controversial 1978 film Pretty Baby. At the tender age of 11 during its production, Brooke garnered attention and criticism for her nude scenes in the film.

© Alberto Rodriguez Brooke Shields looks incredible at 58

However, the two-part documentary also sheds light on her subsequent liberation and growth as an adult. Premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields later found its way to Hulu in April, captivating audiences with its poignant storytelling.

The actress’ appearance at Variety's TV FYC Fest follows her recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on June 1, where she candidly discussed her reservations about her youngest daughter, Grier, pursuing a career as a runway model.

© Phillip Faraone Brooke Shields speaks onstage during Variety's TV FYC Fest

"I fought it for so long," she confessed during the talk show appearance, which aimed to promote her documentary. She expressed the significant changes in the modeling industry since her own career took off, acknowledging the unique challenges it presents.

While acknowledging that 17-year-old Grier has dabbled in modeling, Brooke ultimately had to concede to her daughter's aspirations. However, she established strict ground rules, emphasizing the importance of a strong work ethic and compliance with her guidance.

Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy

"You are going to have a great work ethic, it’s not going to be comfortable, and you’re going to listen to me. Those are my rules," she firmly stated.

Interestingly, Brooke noted that Grier's interest lies specifically in runway modeling, a realm she herself did not extensively explore during her own modeling days, mainly focusing on print modeling.

Apart from Grier, Brooke shares another daughter, 20-year-old Rowan, with her husband, film director and screenwriter Chris Henchy. Rowan, who has accompanied her mother on numerous red carpet appearances, has been less visible in recent years as she embarked on her college journey at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, starting in August 2021.

Pretty Baby trailer

Brooke and Chris’ love story began when they were introduced by mutual friends, leading to their marriage in 2001. Prior to her union with Henchy, Brooke was married to tennis star Andre Agassi, whom she dated from 1993 to 1999, making her current marriage her second.

