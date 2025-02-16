Jacob Elordi unveils dramatic transformation at Berlin Film Festival – and fans have a lot to say

Jacob Elordi has long been celebrated for his smouldering good looks and effortless charm, but his latest appearance at the Berlinale International Film Festival had fans doing a double take.

The Euphoria star, 26, stepped out in Berlin on Saturday looking almost unrecognisable, revealing a rugged new look that has quickly become a talking point.

The Australian actor, best known for his roles in The Kissing Booth and Saltburn, sported untamed locks and dramatically long, bushy sideburns as he attended a photocall for his new series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Recommended video You may also like Jacob Elordi in Saltburn

Dressed in a dark grey jumper, black trousers, and black shoes, Jacob’s casual attire did little to distract from the dramatic shift in his appearance.

Fans were left speculating whether the look was a deliberate transformation for an upcoming role or simply a personal style shift. While he has yet to confirm the reason behind his striking new aesthetic, he certainly has a busy schedule ahead with multiple projects on the horizon.

© WireImage Jacob unveils dramatic transformation

It isn’t the first time Jacob’s grooming choices have sparked strong reactions. Just months ago, the actor faced a wave of backlash after debuting a thick, bushy beard at the Marrakech International Film Festival in November.

Social media was ablaze with comments from stunned fans who were not shy about voicing their opinions.

© WireImage Fans couldn't believe how different he looked

"Shave that!" one X user declared, while another demanded, "TRIM IT TRIM IT TRIM IT!" Others were baffled by the speed of his hair growth, with one writing, "How did his hair grow so long so quickly?"

Another simply wrote, "This better be for a movie role because WTF is that??!"

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Jacob Elordi signs autographs and takes selfies with fans on the red carpet

While his evolving look continues to stir debate, Jacob’s career shows no signs of slowing down. In a highly anticipated casting announcement, it was recently revealed that he will be taking on the role of Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, a new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s literary classic.

The project, helmed by director Emerald Fennell, will see Barbie star Margot Robbie take on the role of Catherine Earnshaw. However, the casting decision has been met with its own fair share of controversy, with some fans criticising what they perceive as the ‘whitewashing’ of Heathcliff, a character described in the novel as "dark-skinned."

Social media users did not hold back their disappointment, with one writing, "Guys, I can ONLY assume that Emerald Fennell isn't actually adapting Wuthering Heights… she’s just using it as inspiration and changing everything else, right?"

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Jaco's rugged new look

Another added, "Truly the worst casting I've ever perceived, I'm gagged by how Emerald Fennell is committed to never serving."

Others questioned whether the director had actually read the novel, with one user posting, "So what we’ve learned is that Emerald Fennell has not read Wuthering Heights."