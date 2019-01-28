14 Photos | Fashion

The most stylish celebrity couples spotted at the SAG Awards 2019

The most stylish celebrity couples spotted at the SAG Awards 2019
The most stylish celebrity couples spotted at the SAG Awards 2019

Emily Blunt and her husband Josh Krasincki at the SAG Awards 2019
The best part of awards season (other than red carpet style spotting, obviously)? Seeing all our favourite star couples dressed up to the nines and looking adorable together – that's the ultimate date night, right? Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards was no different, with the likes of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Hugh Grant and his new wife Anna Eberstein all arriving together and looking smitten.

In one of the most romantic moments of the night, in fact, John couldn't sit down when wife Emily won Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her turn in A Quiet Place, which he also starred in and directed. He even teared up when she paid tribute to him in her speech. Too much! Scroll down to see all the most-stylish celebrity couples, and their sweet PDAs…

Joseph Fiennes and Maria Dolores Dieguez at the SAG Awards
Joseph Fiennes and Maria Dolores Dieguez

Gorgeous couple alert! The Handmaid's Tale star Joseph and his beautiful wife, actress Maria Dolores Dieguez, looked picture-perfect in monochrome. The pair have been married since 2009, and were regularly snapped gazing at each other on the silver carpet. We don't blame you, Maria...

harry-shum-jr
Harry Shum Jr and Shelby Rabara

Crazy Rich Asians star Harry is expecting a baby with his actress wife Shelby - and they looked happy as ever as they cradled her bump in front of the cameras. Shelby looked stunning in her fuchsia gown.

alec-baldwin-hilaria
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Didn't Hilaria look gorgeous in this red floral gown by Carmen Marc Valvo? Of course Alec looked pretty dapper in his classic tuxedo, too.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie at the SAG Awards 2019
Dave Franco and Alison Brie

Alison joked that husband Dave would have to help her get out of her statement Miu Miu frock, which featured an oversized bow to the back. "The bow sort of detaches and reattaches," she told People. "I believe I am partially sewn in so tonight will be very interesting. I have glimpses of me in a few hours with my husband just being like 'Get it off me! Get me out of it!' But for now I’m loving it."

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein together at the SAG aWARDS 2019
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

Hugh stepped out with new wife Anna Eberstein, who surprised in a mini dress for the event. Those heels look like Duchess Meghan's favourites, Aquazzura, too - gorgeous.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino at the SAG Awards 2019
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino 

Gaga and her husband-to-be Christian Carino were also snapped together on a number of occasions, as he supported the singer in her nominations for A Star Is Born. She certainly deserved an award for her dress alone, which was a daring white Dior number, with a dramatic thigh split.

lady-gaga-christina-carino
They certainly looked loved-up as ever inside the venue, as Christian was snapped planting a cute kiss on his fiancée's cheek. Aww.

john-emily
Another beautiful shot of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski meeting fans and signing autographs on the carpet - and a chance to peek at the stunning back detail of Emily's Michael Kors dress. We love that modern updo, too.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Looking loved-up as ever! Catherine wowed in a navy blue sequinned design, which also featured a revealing thigh split. 

angela-bassett-courtney-b-valance
Angela Bassett and Courtney B Vance

We just love this shot of proud husband Courtney taking a photo of wife Angela as she posed solo - the couple were spotted cuddling up together all night! Angela and her Black Panther co-stars won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

ken-jeong-wife
Ken and Tran Jeong

How adorable are these pair? They couldn't stop smiling as they posed together in front of the cameras - and we think Tran looks stunning in her golden yellow gown. 

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

The Americans stars Matthew and Keri are a couple both on and off screen. Co-ordinating in black, the actress went for a sparkling gown, like many other stars.

rachel-brosnahan-jason-ralph
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

Newlyweds Rachel and Jason looked happy and relaxed as they arrived at the awards together - Rachel's stunning blue dress was by Dior. 

