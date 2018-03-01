﻿
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's best style moments

Canadian designers are always in style for Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and with their help she’s leaving her sartorial mark at every public appearance she makes. From formal galas in Europe to the Oval Office, the mother of three has collaborated with her very fashionable friend Jessica Mulroney to inject her wardrobe with a heady blend of tailored chic, pops of colour, playful accessories and odes to homegrown designers. Click through our gallery to see Sophie’s best looks...
Sophie stunned, once again, in a gorgeous floral pantsuit and simple suede heels while speaking on a panel themed 'Women Economic Empowerment in Fashion and Culture,' which was organized by the Canadian High Commission and Elle Magazine in New Delhi on Feb. 23.

Photo: © CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

The activist and politician looked radiant in a yellow and red Aleks Susak poppy-print dress while visiting Jama Masjid, one of India's largest mosques, on Feb. 22.

Photo: © PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images

While meeting Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan in Mumbai on Feb. 20, Sophie stunned in a gorgeous gold sari and a stunning headpiece.

Photo: © INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images

While presenting at an interactive event at Sophia College in Mumbai, where she spoke about women's rights, Sophie paired a breezy coat by Indian designer Abraham & Thakore with a geometric dress by Canadian designer Laura Siegel. She topped the look off with more Canadian elements - a necklace from Montreal's Kim Smiley and an Aldo bracelet.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie slipped into a chanderi suit by Indian designer Anita Dongre - who the Duchess of Cambridge also chose to wear while on an official visit to India - while exploring the Gandhi Ashram on the second day of the family's tour in India. She paired the sunny number with Jessica Bedard shoes and Dean Davidson earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie looked chic while keeping the heat at bay on the first day of the Trudeau family's visit to India, exploring the stunning grounds of the Taj Mahal wearing a Leinad Beaudet dress with Kim smiley jewels and Fellow earthling sunglasses.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie arrived in India for a week-long state visit, disembarking the plane alongside husband Justin Trudeau and their three children wearing a chic oxblood ensemble from Aritzia and Dean Davidson earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie joined her husband Justin Trudeau on a visit to the YWCA Crabtree Corner Community Resource Centre in Vancouver on Nov 16. The 42-year-old looked simply elegant in a blouse from H&M's collaboration with Canadian born designer, and Duchess of Cambridge favourite, Erdem. The lace top also caught the eye of stylish royal Princess Victoria of Sweden, who wore the blouse to attend a forum on children's health in October.

Photo: © CP/Darryl Dyck

On Nov. 6, Sophie and Justin celebrated the life and career of Leonard Cohen at a special one-year anniversary concert special at Montreal's Bell Centre. The couple dressed in all black for the occasion, with Sophie slipping into a v-neck dress by Canadian brand Judith & Charles.

Photo: © CP

Sophie boarded a plane destined for Washington on Oct. 10 wearing some staple Canadian brands. Her flight wear consisted of an Aritzia faux-suede sheath dress, patent shoes by Also and Melanie Auld jewels.

Photo: © CP

After arriving in the nation's capital, Sophie met with First Lady Melania Trump at the White House. The mother of three slipped into an elegant Editions de Robe dress with neck tie accent, which she complemented with an Aldo bag and Anzie earrings.

Photo: Getty Images

For Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Sophie championed Canadian designers in a Tanya Taylor jumpsuit, Dean Davidson and Hillberg and Berk accessories and Aldo shoes.

Photo: CP

At the Toronto Pride Parade on June 25, Sophie strolled Yonge Street in a summery Aritzia jumpsuit and wedges from Browns. She complemented her look with Lissa Bowie earrings and a necklace by Cathy Belzberg.

Photo: CP

For her meeting with the Pope at the Vatican on May 29 2017, Sophie looked lovely in a black dress by Éditions de Robes and matching Lilliput Hats chapeau. She further accessorized with a pair of black Ron White pumps and Ela handbag.

The mother of three last wore a dress from the Montreal-based fashion line when she welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Canada last September.

Photo: CP
Sophie arrived in Cuba on Nov. 15 wearing Caroline Constas's Gisele blouse and chic black trousers. She accessorized the look with a striped bag from Aldo.
Photo: © Adam Scotti/PMO
While her husband met with governing officials, Sophie, in a power suit by Montreal designer Iris Setlakwe, headed to San Geronimo University to speak on a panel about gender equality.
Photo: © Adam Scotti/PMO
The mother of three recycled a custom white dress by Lucian Matis for an evening engagement in Havana. Sophie first wore the charming dress on a visit to Japan with her husband.
Photo: © Adam Scotti/PMO
Sophie dazzled in floral Lucian Matis and JdJ Couture jewels at the National Arts Centre gala on Oct. 23.
Photo: © George Pimental Photography
After welcoming Will and Kate to Canada the previous day, Sophie stepped out on Sept. 25 in a flowy Tanya Taylor dress with lace detail to accompany the royal couple during their engagements in Vancouver. She paired the elegant dress with a pair of Ron White pumps and Anzie earrings.
Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie continued to fly the flag for Canadian designers as she and husband Justin Trudeau officially welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Canada on Sept. 24. The mother of three opted for a purplish-blue Editions de Robes dress with bow accents on the shoulders, which she paired with a wine-hued hat by Saucy Milliner jauntily tilted to the side. Her blond locks were worn cascading down one side in chic waves. Sophie anchored the look with Hudson's Bay shoes and accented her ensemble with Anzie jewelry.
Photo: © PA
In celebration of the premier of China's visit to Canada, Sophie dazzled in a crimson off-the-shoulder dress from Tracy Moore's collaboration with Freda's.

Photo: © Getty Images

The mother of three marched in the 38th Annual Vancouver Pride Parade on July 3 in a light-blue jumpsuit with floral detail by Canadian womenswear designer Aleks Susak.

Photo: © Andrew Chin/Getty Images

For Canada Day 2016 celebrations on Parliament Hill, the mother of three looked extra patriotic in a striking red jumpsuit by Lucian Matis and white floppy hat by David Dunkley. The style star finished off the ensemble with red and white Alexander White pumps.

Photo: © Reuters

Sophie wore a beautiful printed dress by local designer Muriel Dombret [Clothes] to meet with President Obama on Jun. 29.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie glistened in a hi-low brocade ball gown by THEIA at a state dinner celebrating Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's visit to Ottawa. The style star accessorized the golden showstopper with Alan Anderson earrings and a gold-plated Garema Mia clutch.

Photo: © CP

A cocktail event during the G7 Japan 2016 Ise-Shima summit brought out another stunning floral dress, this time in a golden hue and designed by Wayne Clark, which she paired with an orange Mackage bag, Jon de Jong earrings and metallic Zvelle shoes.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie gives a nod to her host country in a kimono-style top with matching wide-legged trousers by Canadian designer Tanya Taylor and fan earrings by fellow Canuck Dean Davidson next to Ujibashi Bridge on the first day of the G7 leaders summit.

Photo: © Getty Images

Clad in another pair of Zvelle pumps and a seashell pink dress with flared sleeves, Sophie had a heart-to-heart with Empress Michiko of Japan at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie stunned in a floral-print dress and bold red Zvelle pumps for a trip to the Meiji Shrine, where she hung a prayer for "Courage, Love, Light, Peace."

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie arrived at Hanaeda Airport in Japan with her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wearing a white suit with lacy camisole by Marie Saint Pierre and toting a Want Les Essentials bag. Both brands are based in Quebec.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie looked chic and refined alongside her handsome Prime Minister husband at the Catalyst Awards Dinner wearing a black-and-white Pink Tartan tuxedo. She wore her hair pulled back in a sleek bun and kept her neck bare.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie paired her Pink Tartan tuxedo with a sleek pair of black sandals and an embroidered box clutch.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie attended an historic state dinner in Washington (the first to welcome Canada in 19 years!) wearing four Canadian designers - Lucian Matis's purple gown with pink lace detailing, a custom coordinated Ela clutch, Zvelle shoes and jewelry by John de Jong and Dean Davidson.

Photo: © Pablo Martinez/CP

Sophie looked radiant in a botanical printed sheath dress by Canuck Lucian Matis as she visited the White House on Mar. 10, paired with Aldo's orange Warwick clutch and shoes by Zvelle shoes (proceeds from which benefit Women's College Hospital). Close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney reveals to Hello! how they decided on pieces for the trip. “Sophie is young and vibrant and that should be reflected in what she wears. What better way to make a splash at the White House? In Canadian designs no less!”

Photo: © Adam Scotti

Justin and Sophie pose at the Canada 2020 reception at the Smithsonian on Mar. 9, where they mingled with The Weeknd and Sophie won major style points for her spring-worthy floral jacket by up-and-coming Canadian designer Ellie Mae, which she paired with white trousers and an orange clutch by homegrown label ELA.

Photo: © Hannah Thomson

The stylish mother of three arrived in Washington in a dove-grey suit by Vietnamese-Canadian designer DUY, based in Montreal. She accessorized with fellow Canadian brands - Dean Davidson earrings, Aldo pumps and a punchy purple ELA clutch.

Photo: © Paul Chiasson/CP

Sophie upped the style ante at the International Women's Empowerment Leadership Conference & Gala in March 2016, where she was the keynote speaker. The brunette beauty descended on the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto wearing a metallic, across-the-shoulder number by Canadian design duo Greta Constantine.

Photo: © Instagram/gretaconstantine

Sophie and the Queen had a twinning moment in floor-length white gowns as they were reunited in Malta in November 2015 just days after first meeting at Buckingham Palace. Sophie's red carpet-worthy Zac Posen gown had fashionistas swooning, and she kept the look simple with pearl-drop earrings and a bejewelled clip in her hair.

Photo: © Andrew Parson/I-Images

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta called for a prim and pretty ensemble. Walking hand-in-hand with Justin, Sophie had a Duchess of Cambridge moment in a gauzy pink fascinator, a pale-pink lace dress and nude pumps.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie proves one of the oldest fashion rules in the book: you can't go wrong with a camel coat. On her way into Buckingham Palace with Justin, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, it was Canadian brand Sentaler that kept cool breezes at bay thanks to a wide-lapelled, belted coat with ribbed detailing on the sleeves. Sophie anchored the look with Gianvito Rossi pumps and wore an Erdem dress with a Birks maple leaf brooch.
Sophie kept her look cool and casual for a flight to London in November 2015. Her jacket featured an appropriately Canadian print, red plaid, accented with leather details and courtesy of homegrown label Moose Knuckles. Black skinny jeans and boots and a floppy hat finished off the edgy country look.

Photo: © Adrian Wyld/CP

Attending a Remembrance Day service with her husband by her side, Sophie dazzled in grey yet again, wearing another coat by favoured brand Sentaler featuring ribbed sleeves and a belt, plus a '20s-style hat with black ribbon detailing an black boots.

Photo: © Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

