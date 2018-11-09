See Adriana Lima's epic final walk for Victoria's Secret as she retires her wings She's the longest serving Angel

This year's Victoria's Secret show marked an end of an era as veteran angel and all-round Amazonian model Adriana Lima made her final walk on the VS catwalk after announcing her retirement from the annual extravaganza. The 37-year-old took to the stage for an emotional farewell as she wore her wings for one final time. The Brazilian model received a standing ovation and cheers from the star-studded audience as she strutted her stuff on the VS runway.

Wearing an incredible halo covered in Swarovski crystals with peacock feather wings, the supermodel teared up as the crowd were shown a montage of her 19-year tenure with the lingerie brand before she walked down the runway one final time to the sound of Hannah Grace's cover of Praise You. After the show, Adriana paid tribute to the brand: "Dear Victoria. Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the love to the best fans in the world! Love, Adriana."

Adriana became an Angel in 2000 and quickly became the epitome of a Victoria's Secret Angel, opening the five shows for the brand and missing just one because she was pregnant with her daughter Valentina. She was given the honour of wearing the coveted Fantasy Bra in 2008, where Adriana was decked out in $5million version covered in black and white diamonds and rubies, then again in 2010 in a $2million bra, bejewelled with 60 carats of diamonds along with blue topaz and sapphires. Adriana joined forces with Alessandra Ambrosio in 2014 to be the first pair to wear Fantasy Bras, with both models dripping in $2million suits.

This year's show was an epic extravaganza with Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid donning the finest Victoria's Secret pieces to the sounds of Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and Halsey.

