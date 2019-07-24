Victoria Beckham shows off her new jewellery and it has a SECRET meaning Absolutely stunning…

Victoria Beckham has taken to Instagram to show off a new piece of jewellery that will bring her good luck. She's rich, famous and she's married to the most handsome man on the planet, but hey, the girl needs even more luck. Sharing a photo of the gold vintage necklace with a fish charm attached, she captioned the shot: "New vintage necklace. The fish charm brings good luck."

She's right as well! Fish are considered very lucky in many cultures as they symbolise good luck - they also are said to bring wealth and prosperity. Here's to VB getting even richer.

Victoria's necklace is vintage but we've found this similar design, a silver version, from Oliver Bonas for £25. A posh look, but for a lot less.

The stylish 45-year-old is currently in Miami with her family and she has been sharing all the fun with her 26m followers. The mum-of-four has always been a big fan of jewellery - she has upgraded her engagement ring 13 times. When David proposed to his Spice Girl girlfriend back in 1998, he did so with a marquise-cut diamond on a yellow band. After a brief dalliance with an elegant diamond band in 2002, her rings have grown over the years. In the upgrades, we've seen a huge square-cut emerald and a beautiful diamond pear cut.

MORE: A look at Victoria Beckham's stunning engagement rings

RELATED: Follow Victoria Beckham's lead and find out how crystals can boost your wellbeing

She also wears the jewellery she designs… The jewellery that she sells is crafted in Italy with clean, sharp lines to complement the silhouettes of the clothing collection. Ordinary objects like bottles and whistles are reimagined in tactile gold-tone brass and suspended from delicate chains. Prices start at £185.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.