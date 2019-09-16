Supermodel Isabelli Fontana walked the catwalk at House of Holland It was the talk of London Fashion Week over the weekend!

Fashion favourite Henry Holland renowned for his tongue-in-cheek t-shirts and bold urban designs held his Spring/Summer 2020 show on Saturday entitled Dance Away The Pain in London’s Kings Cross. Henry always pulls a celebrity crowd and this season was no exception: DJ Nick Grimshaw, Ella Eyre, Grace Carter, Daisy Lowe, Billy Porter, Clara Amfo, Ovi Soko, Leonie Hanne, Stacey Dooley, Charli Howard and Mary Chatteris all sat front row while BFF Pixie Geldolf took to the catwalk.

OTHER: 15 things you might have missed from New York Fashion Week

Inspired by 70’s disco and 90’s rave culture the show was a mix of graduated leopard prints, denim dresses with western piping, 80’s mini dresses, leather and loud colour. A twist on his signature sports-luxe were the zip sided sweatshirts with matching cropped joggers accessorised with shopper bags made out of shoelaces.

He added a new edition to his iconic slogan tees teaming up with global payments provider and bank Klarna emblazoned with ‘Shopping drama averted with Klarna’.Both innovators in their field, House of Holland and Klarna are recognised for their quirky and bold branding, championing consumers and supporting both high-street and high-end fashion. Modelled by HFM’s July cover star Isabeli Fontana, worn with a pink iridescent sheer shirt, the exclusive t-shirt will be available to buy straight after the show. We caught up with, Founder of House of Holland, Henry Holland after the show to find out more.

OTHER: The most stylish couples at London Fashion Week 2019

How did the partnership come about?

I’ve been working with Klarna on our website for a while and it’s something we offer to our online customers. So when they approached me about doing something fun for fashion week I thought it was a great fit as it’s all about making our pieces more available to more people. If you can’t afford it all at once split it over 3 payments and really cherish it. We collaborated on a look for the show and are also working on some more activations with their payment platform on our website.

You always have the best front row, how important is the support of your loyal mates?

It’s really important as we’re proper mates and we support each other in what we do like any group of friends. It’s like anything the support of the ones closest always means the most. My entire family make the twice-yearly trip down from Manchester too so it’s a real family vibe.

Who is your muse this season?

She’s a real party animal, never get home before dawn.

What 3 things get you through fashion week?

Vodka, soda, lime.