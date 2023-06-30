Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Fashion: Best celebrity outfits of all time
Wimbledon Fashion: The best celebrity guest outfits of all time

The best style moments from the iconic British tennis event throughout the years...

Lauren Ramsay
In the 126 years that Wimbledon has existed, there's been some pretty iconic fashion moments on the court and off. Despite the strict all-white dress code for the tennis professionals, they've constantly experimented with textures and silhouettes.

The sartorial agenda in the audience has also been pretty majestic. Every year celebrities put on their summer finery and capture our attention with impeccable looks. Though there's no official dress code, smart dressing is encouraged. And the world's most well-respected fashionistas nail it every single time.

Wimbledon's best celebrity fashion moments of all time:

Princess Diana - 1991 

Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince William stand and applaud in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon, as Steffi Graf wins the Women's Singles Championship. (Photo by Rebecca Naden/PA Images via Getty Images)© Rebecca Naden - PA Images
Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince William

Princess Diana nailed dopamine dressing in a purple blazer and oversized white belt.

Victoria Beckham - 2013

Victoria Beckham attends the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireIma© Karwai Tang
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham made the case for the 90s slip at the tennis in a lace black midi dress.

Emma Watson - 2018

Emma Watson attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )© Karwai Tang
Emma Watson

The actress looked uber chic in a white three-piece suit and a matching fedora.

Meghan Markle - 2018

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )© Karwai Tang
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The stylish duchess wore a blue striped poplin shirt with white wide leg trousers and a cream boater.

Adwoa Aboah - 2019

Adwoa Aboah attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)© Karwai Tang
Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah oozed cool girl in white jeans and a white t-shirt, a yellow trench thrown over her shoulders. Donning 2023's favourite shoe trend four years early, she paired the look with black Chanel flats.

Princess Beatrice - 2021

Princess Beatrice of York attends day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Princess Beatrice

The Princess schooled us in pregnancy dressing in a white polka dot dress with puffed sleeves.

Billie Piper - 2021

Billie Piper attends the Jaguar suite, an official Partner of Wimbledon on July 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Jaguar UK)© David M. Benett
Billie Piper

Billie stunned in a Meghan Markle-approved blazer and shorts suit paired with white sandals.

Sienna Miller - 2021

Sienna Miller attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
Sienna Miller

Sienna did what she does best and gave off major cool-girl glam in a blue striped shirt and trousers set paired with matching striped heeled sandals.

Raye - 2021

Raye seen outside Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2021 at The All Englands Lawn Tennis Club on June 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
Raye

The singer channelled 60s glam in a pink floral mini skirt and cropped blazer set.

Alexa Chung - 2021

Alexa Chung attends the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP suite during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)© David M. Benett
Alexa Chung

Alexa made the case for tennis metallics in a shiny blue t-shirt paired with camel trousers.

Ellie Goulding - 2022

Ellie Goulding attends The Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
Ellie Goulding

Puffed sleeved at Wimbledon is a fashionista favourite, and Ellie nailed elevated minimalism in a gigot-sleeved white blouse tucked into ecru, wide leg trousers.

Daisy Edgar-Jones - 2022

Daisy Edgar-Jones , wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph © Darren Gerrish
Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy took the iconic satin slip dress and gave it a summer makeover in 2022. She wore a yellow midi with a fitted bodice and high neckline paired with nude sandals.

​The Princess of Wales - 2022

Granted, the stylish royal has served stellar looks consecutively at the event. But her 2022 dopamine inducing, bright yellow midi dress captured our sartorial hearts as much as it captured everybody's attention.

Lucy Boynton - 2022

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton arrive at Wimbledon 2022 - Day 12 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Possibly as chic as it gets. Lucy wore a white mini dress with a scalloped hem that boasted a black statement bow.

Mia Regan - 2022

Schooling us on statement style moments as always, Mia Regan opted for a block colour moment in fluorescent green trousers and a pink sheer shirt.

