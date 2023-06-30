Wimbledon Fashion: The best celebrity guest outfits of all time

The best style moments from the iconic British tennis event throughout the years...

In the 126 years that Wimbledon has existed, there's been some pretty iconic fashion moments on the court and off. Despite the strict all-white dress code for the tennis professionals, they've constantly experimented with textures and silhouettes.

The sartorial agenda in the audience has also been pretty majestic. Every year celebrities put on their summer finery and capture our attention with impeccable looks. Though there's no official dress code, smart dressing is encouraged. And the world's most well-respected fashionistas nail it every single time.

Wimbledon's best celebrity fashion moments of all time:

Princess Diana - 1991

© Rebecca Naden - PA Images Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince William

Princess Diana nailed dopamine dressing in a purple blazer and oversized white belt.

Victoria Beckham - 2013

© Karwai Tang Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham made the case for the 90s slip at the tennis in a lace black midi dress.

Emma Watson - 2018

© Karwai Tang Emma Watson

The actress looked uber chic in a white three-piece suit and a matching fedora.

Meghan Markle - 2018

© Karwai Tang Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The stylish duchess wore a blue striped poplin shirt with white wide leg trousers and a cream boater.

Adwoa Aboah - 2019

© Karwai Tang Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah oozed cool girl in white jeans and a white t-shirt, a yellow trench thrown over her shoulders. Donning 2023's favourite shoe trend four years early, she paired the look with black Chanel flats.

Princess Beatrice - 2021

© Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice

The Princess schooled us in pregnancy dressing in a white polka dot dress with puffed sleeves.

Billie Piper - 2021

© David M. Benett Billie Piper

Billie stunned in a Meghan Markle-approved blazer and shorts suit paired with white sandals.

Sienna Miller - 2021

© Neil Mockford Sienna Miller

Sienna did what she does best and gave off major cool-girl glam in a blue striped shirt and trousers set paired with matching striped heeled sandals.

Raye - 2021

© Neil Mockford Raye

The singer channelled 60s glam in a pink floral mini skirt and cropped blazer set.

Alexa Chung - 2021

© David M. Benett Alexa Chung

Alexa made the case for tennis metallics in a shiny blue t-shirt paired with camel trousers.

Ellie Goulding - 2022

© Neil Mockford Ellie Goulding

Puffed sleeved at Wimbledon is a fashionista favourite, and Ellie nailed elevated minimalism in a gigot-sleeved white blouse tucked into ecru, wide leg trousers.

Daisy Edgar-Jones - 2022

© Darren Gerrish Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy took the iconic satin slip dress and gave it a summer makeover in 2022. She wore a yellow midi with a fitted bodice and high neckline paired with nude sandals.

​The Princess of Wales - 2022

Granted, the stylish royal has served stellar looks consecutively at the event. But her 2022 dopamine inducing, bright yellow midi dress captured our sartorial hearts as much as it captured everybody's attention.

Lucy Boynton - 2022

© Neil Mockford Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Possibly as chic as it gets. Lucy wore a white mini dress with a scalloped hem that boasted a black statement bow.

Mia Regan - 2022



Schooling us on statement style moments as always, Mia Regan opted for a block colour moment in fluorescent green trousers and a pink sheer shirt.