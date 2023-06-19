Wimbledon: The 13 best tennis player style moments of all time

From Serena Williams to Emma Raducanu, there have been plenty of iconic fashion moments on court...

Wimbledon is back for 2023 on Monday July 3 and as always, we're expecting a slew of stellar outfits from tennis fans, celebrities and stylish royals alike who will be watching the tournament from the stands.

Lest we forget though, that Wimbledon is another sporting competition where the outfits on court are as stylish as they are off. Despite the super strict 'tennis whites' dress code which has been in place since the tournaments beginnings in the late 1800s, players have constantly experimented with silhouettes, textures and patterns.

These are some of the most stylish, experimental takes on the all-white tennis wardrobe of all time.

Althea Gibson, 1956

© Douglas Miller Althea Gibson walks onto Centre Court for her Women's Singles Second Round match at the Wimbledon on 26th June 1951

Althea Gibson became the first African American player to win a Grand Slam singles title by winning the 1956 French Open and repeated that feat in 1957 at Wimbledon. Her collegiate 'G' monogrammed cardigan ensured a winning look on court.

Margaret Court, 1960s

© Getty Margaret Court

Margaret Court of Australia made the case for wide collars in the 60s wearing a pink-trimmed dress with chunky buttons.

Lea Pericoli, 1965

© Getty Lea Pericoli

Italian player Lea oozed 60s chic in a ruffled white mini dress trimmed with roses paired with a chunky white headband designed by British sportwear designer Teddy Tinling at Wimbledon.

Billie Jean King, 1975

© Getty Billie Jean King

BJK won the championships in a white dress with a blue floral trim and matching Adidas trainers. She threw a navy blue cardigan on to accept her trophy from the late Prince Phillip.

Anna White, 1985

© Getty Anne White

USA's Anna White made jaws drop when she stepped in an iconic white lycra one piece in 1985. She paired with a navy paisley print headband.

Venus Williams, 2000

© Getty Venus Williams

Venus beat her younger sister Serena in a white Reebok dress with bright orange racer back straps and a major cut-outs.

Anna Kournikova, 2002

© Getty Anna Kournikova

Anna made the case for asymmetric in an Adidas vest with an off-centre v-neck and a curved hem.

Serena Williams, 2004

© Getty Serena Williams

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion wore the most daring outfit of all time in 2004, wearing a Nike mini dress with sheer panels along the torso and a tassled hem.

Maria Sharapova, 2005

© Getty Maria Sharapova

Maria played Venus Williams in the 2005 semi final wearing a Nike dress with orange and green detailing and a low hem pleated skirt.

Serena Williams, 2010

© Getty Serena Williams

Serena won the singles final in 2010 wearing a white dress with a subtle pink trim. To accept her trophy she threw the coolest matching cropped cape.

Petra Kvitová, 2011

© Getty Petra Kvitova

Petra beat Sharapova in the 2011 singles final making the case for monochrome in a low neck vest with black detailing paired with a black and white striped skirt

Coco Gauff, 2021

© Getty Coco Gauff

Coco had a princess moment in a New Balance vest and extra floaty mini skirt

Emma Raducanu, 2022

© Simon M Bruty Emma Raducanu in action on June 27, 2022

The 19-year-old wonderkid defeated Alison Van Uytvanck in the opening round of Wimbledon on 27 June, wearing £30,000 worth of Tiffany jewellery. Game. Set. Match.