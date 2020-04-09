We started a rainbow challenge on Instagram to spread a little joy — and now it’s gone viral The #instarainbowchallenge creators tell us the story behind their colourful community movement

Inspired by the rainbow window displays in homes across the country, Instagrammers Natalie Wall and Zeena Shah decided to create a virtual rainbow of their own—then it went viral. We speak to the colourful pair to discover more, and how you can take part in their positivity challenge.

"It started with people putting rainbows in their windows to cheer up passers-by. We really wanted to get involved but the listed apartments we live in make it tricky. Our fashion styles are different but we’re both colour-lovers, regularly posting outfit pictures to Instagram. We realised we could create a rainbow across our Instagram grids, by wearing a different colour every day. Our own way of spreading a little joy!

@talliwall

"We made it a challenge for accountability and in case anyone else wanted to take part. We set the hashtag [#instarainbowchallenge] and shared the daily colour prompts. Our notifications went wild! People instantly connected with the positive message and got involved. The rainbow began with red on day one, followed by orange on day two. It’s now Wednesday, we’re wearing pink (of course) and on our way to 1,000 colourful posts!

@heartzeena

"The support from the Instagram community has been incredible. We’ve both felt so uplifted taking part this week—it’s felt like an act of hope in an uncertain situation. Our own way of creating a rainbow across our digital windows. People have also told us they’ve loved getting dressed nicely after wearing low-key loungewear while isolating. We’re happy they’re rediscovering unworn gems!

#instarainbowchallenge

"The rainbow challenge runs until Sunday so there’s still time to get involved, or just start where you are! Check the daily colour prompt and wear as much as you want — some people are adding an accessory while others are going for a head-to-toe look. We’ve had so many requests to continue with the challenge, so we might add an extra couple of days or run it again next month. We’ll keep spreading colour and positivity for as long as the Instagram community needs it."

Follow @talliwall @heartzeena and see the #instarainbowchallenge.