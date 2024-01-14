Urgh, it's Blue Monday time: 'I've found 15 gifts to cheer someone up after a bad day'

If you know someone who's struggling with their mental health, grieving or feeling lonely, it can be hard to show that person how much you care.

Whether you have a vulnerable relative, a friend who's dealing with anxiety about this crazy world, someone close to you is grieving a loved one, or just going through a really tough time right now, we've rounded up the ultimate list of gifts to help put a smile on their face in 2024, even if just for a minute.

Blue Monday takes place this year on 15 January - it's always on the third Monday of January and is considered by some to be the most depressing day of the year. It's easy to see why; you might have the post-holiday blues, you might be cold and fed up of the weather, you might be living on beans on toast because you're waiting for pay day. It's worth noting that it's also considered a marketing gimmick, but personally, I do feel a bit down around this time of year.

Top cheering up gifts - at a glance Flowers: This is debatable but I personally love receiving flowers if I'm feeling down. Seranata Flowers M&S Flowers Bloom&Wild

This is debatable but I personally love receiving flowers if I'm feeling down. Spa gift set: NEOM Organics has lots of feel-good gifts for loved ones. The 'Scent to make you happy'

NEOM Organics has lots of feel-good gifts for loved ones. The A motivational book: When I say motivational, I don't mean 'here's all the things you're not doing right with your life and how to fix it', I'm talking about the caring books full of compassion. I'm a big fan of Donna Ashworth's Wild Hope

When I say motivational, I don't mean 'here's all the things you're not doing right with your life and how to fix it', I'm talking about the caring books full of compassion. I'm a big fan of A personalised note or a card: Thinking of you cards needn't to be sombre, this colourful 'Sending you a big hug' card from Moonpig

Thinking of you cards needn't to be sombre, this colourful A big hug: Sometimes the small things make a big impact. Arrange to go our for a coffee or arrive on their doorstep with big open arms.

How we chose the best gifts to cheer someone up

Personal experience: After the loss of my amazing mum in 2021 I was inundated with messages of support from family, friends and colleagues. I also got sent a lot of thoughtful gifts in the post, some of which I've highlighted below.

After the loss of my amazing mum in 2021 I was inundated with messages of support from family, friends and colleagues. I also got sent a lot of thoughtful gifts in the post, some of which I've highlighted below. Speedy delivery options: If someone is struggling with their mental health, you'll want to tell them you're thinking about them and you won't want to hang around 1-2 weeks for delivery for their gift to arrive.

If someone is struggling with their mental health, you'll want to tell them you're thinking about them and you won't want to hang around 1-2 weeks for delivery for their gift to arrive. Affordable options: These gifts aren't about lavish declarations of wealth, they are often inexpensive ways of letting someone know you care. I've tried to keep it as budget-friendly as possible.

From 'thinking of you' gifts, to grief cards, birthday presents, 'miss you' gift ideas or something to cheer others up on those tough days, here are the best buys to help you feel connected to your loved ones.