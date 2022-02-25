What can you do to help Ukraine? The conflict is creating a humanitarian crisis, here’s what you can do to help

The conflict between armed groups and government forces in Ukraine is creating an increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis. In the early hours of Thursday morning the 24 February, Russian forces invaded the country.

Since then the violence has played out on our screens and on social media. On Thursday morning Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, "I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively." Likewise prominent figures have spoken out against the actions of the Russian government, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who released a statement saying, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue powerful message about the Ukraine

Protestors rallying outside of Downing Street earlier today

If you are looking to see what you can do to help the Ukrainian people here are a few ways you can get involved:

British Red Cross:

Following the events in Ukraine, the British Red Cross have launched an emergency appeal, stating "Communities are bearing the brunt of eight long years of conflict. We are very concerned about the recent intensification of fighting in Ukraine over the past few days."

You can donate here: https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal

International Medical Corps:

The International Medical Corps is responding to the conflict by expanding access to medical and mental health services for those living in affected communities in Ukraine. According to their website "Your gift today can help more [Ukrainian] people receive the lifesaving care they deserve."

You can donate here: https://give.internationalmedicalcorps.org

UNICEF:

UNICEF is rapidly stepping up emergency response efforts throughout the country, providing critical supplies, access to safe water, child protection and more. "Heavy weapons fire along the line of contact has already damaged critical water infrastructure and education facilities in recent days," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell said in a statement on February 24. "Unless the fighting subsides, tens of thousands of families could be displaced, dramatically escalating humanitarian needs."

You can donate here: https://www.unicef.org.uk/donate/donate-now-to-protect-children-in-ukraine

CARE:

Non-profit foundation CARE works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. Their Ukraine Crisis Fund aims to reach 4 million with immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance to families fleeing violence — prioritising women and girls, families, and the elderly. Your emergency gift of a donation supports CARE’s mission.

You can donate here: https://my.care.org/site/Donation2