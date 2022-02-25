Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue powerful message days after latest lawsuit revealed The message was shared on their Archwell website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a message on their Archewell charity website, condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

READ: Meghan Markle will create 'a few shock waves' and 'do what no one expects' in 2022

The message, which was shared on Thursday night, read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

It's the couple's first update on their website this year, the last one being in November, and it comes days after Boris Johnson addressed the nation to also condemn the Russian president.

RELATED: Prince Harry files High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail

MORE: Royal fans are all saying the same thing about the first photo of Lilibet

No other members of the royal family have spoken out about the crisis.

The message was shared on their Archewell website

Harry and Meghan's statement was issued on the same day that it was announced that the couple will be honoured at the NAACP Image Awards for heeding the call to social justice.

The pair were named as recipients of the prestigious President’s Award, which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service, and has previously been awarded to Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, LeBron James, Rihanna, Jay-Z and Lauryn Hill.

In a joint statement, they shared that it was a "true honor" and they added that the efforts by the US civil rights organization on racial justice were as "vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago".

The couple are currently living in California

"We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work and to also partner with the organization on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards," they added.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, said: "We're thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around."

The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award recognizes leaders creating "transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology".