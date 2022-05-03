Tiaras were the hair accessory trend we were not expecting at the Met Gala All the tiaras we spotted at the 2022 Met Gala, from Blake Lively to Emma Chamberlain and even Anna Wintour

The Met Gala is often referred to as the 'Superbowl of fashion', so it’s no surprise that eagle eyed sartorialists look towards it as a major source of inspiration, one for the rest of the fashion world to follow suit for the year ahead.

This year's theme gilded in glamour proved to be a great one for the style set to 'flex' their fashion muscles. It has actually only been eight months since the event last welcomed actors, singers, sports stars to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute, as the 2021 ball had to be postponed several months due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2022

The gala marks the launch of an exhibition entitled 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', a historical retrospective documenting how American fashion has evolved. The dress code, 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie' focuses on the Gilded Age, a major period of economic growth in American history. This year the key trend that adorned the heads of the fashion elite were none other than tiaras. This made perfect sense as this year’s ball celebrated the ‘Gilded Age’ of America where New York socialites reigned supreme and there would have been plenty of tiaras in sight as the scions of New York teamed up with some of Europe's oldest dynasties. The ‘Gilded Age’ was a time of spectacular opulence.

Anna Wintour's Tiara - Heirloom

Cue the queen of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour herself, hitting the red carpet in an elegant tiara and regal Chanel ensemble. According to fashion journalists the tiara she donned is a family heirloom.

Anna Wintour's tiara made it clear she was the queen of the evening

RELATED: The 10 Best Beauty Looks from the 2022 Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain's Tiara - Cartier

Likewise Emma Chamberlain oozed modern society girl, with a diadem befitting the most silver-spooned of debutants… had she sported it in the 1900’s. The tiara was actually a vintage number from Cartier, which is no coincidence as the YouTube sensation has just been tapped as their latest ambassador.

Emma Chamberlain opted for a vintage Cartier tiara

Blake Lively's Tiara - Lorraine Schwartz

Of course Met Gala co-chair Blake Lively turned heads in a 7-spike tiara which echoed that of the Statue of Liberty's, her copper and gemstone tiara was crafted by none other than Lorraine Schwartz. The piece featured both pink and blue gems which paired perfectly with her ‘transforming’ Versace gown for the evening.

RELATED: Did you see Blake Lively's magical dress transformation?

The custom tiara made for Blake Lively matched her Versace gown

Hamish Bowles' Tiara - Verdura

And the most original headgear was that of Vogue’s European editor-at-large Hamish Bowles - who channelled Greek God in his gold leaf head piece by Verdura.

Hamish Bowles sported a tiara which resembled a laurel wreath