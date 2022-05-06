Lila Moss facts: Everything you need to know about Kate Moss' daughter The young model is catwalking in her mother's footsteps

Hot off the press of the Met Gala 2022, we couldn’t help but notice some of the new faces who were attending this year and their glamorous looks as New York came together to celebrate Gilded Glamour and White Tie as part two of the In America theme, noted as the biggest fashion event of the year so far.

All eyes were focused singularly on one young fresh face, however - this being teen supermodel Lila Moss who walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with her mother and British fashion queen Kate Moss.

Like mother like daughter: Lila and Kate Moss stunned in matching Burberry

A definite rising star in the industry, Lila graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art clad in sheer bedazzled Burberry, demonstrating just how much smouldering looks do run in the Moss family. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Lila is set to be the next big thing in the fashion world - having walked the Versace runway back in September 2021 for Milan fashion week, modelled for Fendi, Marc Jacobs Beauty and Ermanno Scervino - as well as gracing the cover of Vogue globally including British Vogue for the May issue this year.

Lila Moss walking in Versace's signature gold print at Milan Fashion Week

Lila Moss is also an advocate for people living with Type 1 diabetes, having been diagnosed with the condition herself and having been spotted sporting her insulin pump with unadulterated confidence at several fashion events and shows.

Taking to the catwalk in her own way and by her own rules, Lila Moss is certainly one to watch, following her own path under the guidance of mother Kate. But what else is there to know about her? Lucky for you, Hello! Fashion has done the research so you don’t have to. Read on to find out more facts about Lila Moss - British fashion’s latest young superstar.

What is Lila Moss’ full name?

Her full name is Lila Moss Grace Hack.

How old is Lila Moss?

Lila Moss is 19 years old and was born on 29th September 2002.

How tall is Lila Moss?

According to her agency, (naturally she is signed to her mother's very own Kate Moss Agency) Lila Moss is 5'6"

Who is Lila Moss’ Dad?

Lila Moss’ dad is curator and creative director Jefferson Hack. The model’s father is also the co-founder of print and digital platform Dazed Media.

Where does Lila Moss live?

Up until recently Lila resided in Highgate Village in North London with supermodel mother Kate. She now lives with father Jefferson Hack in Islington.

Does Lila Moss have any siblings?

No, Lila Moss is an only child.

Who are Lila Moss’ closest friends?

Lila’s closest friends stem from her childhood - her best friends being Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, and Stella Jones, daughter of Mick Jones from The Clash and Miranda Davis.

What is next in store for Lila Moss?

As a budding young supermodel, it can be sure we will see Lila fronting many more high-end campaigns and fashion weeks through this next year and beyond.