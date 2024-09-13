Lila Moss puts a cool-girl spin on mum Kate's most iconic outfit of all time

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The London Fashion Week spring/summer '25 shows have finally arrived, and Lila Moss kicked off the five-day event in true It-girl fashion.

The 21-year-old style maven and daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, hosted one of the week's hotly anticipated opening events: the H&M London party with a special performance by none other than cool-girl of the moment, Charli XCX.

Held at the Copper Box Arena on Thursday night, some of the most notable faces in the industry, including Amelia Dimoldenberg, Mia Regan and Iris Law, put their best fashion feet forward for the illustrious event, and Lila recreated one of her mother's most iconic looks of all time.

© Mike Marsland Lila stunned in a gold shift mini dress

Lila oozed glamour in a dazzling gold v-neck jacquard-style mini dress, which she paired with a dainty gold necklace and pointed, slingback black heels.

Though a style icon in her own right, she often wears looks that are completely Kate Moss-coded: sheer material, short silhouettes and utterly 90s supermodel-approved. Who can blame her when her mother is a literal fashion icon?

Her latest look was reminiscent of one of the most famous outfits Kate has ever worn: one that put her signature micro shorts silhouette on the sartorial map.

© Mike Marsland Her shift dress put an evening spin on her mother Kate's iconic gold mini dress

On the second day of Glastonbury festival in 2005, Kate paired a metallic, long-sleeved gold knit dress with Hunter wellies and a belt that said 'Glastonbury Rocks”' in studs. Her stellar look became a festival fashion classic and went down in fashion history as one of the most iconic street style looks of its generation.

© Getty Kate's Glastonbury gold dress is one of her most memorable looks of all time

Lila's gold mini put the chicest, It-girl evening-ready twist on Kate's look, yet channelling the same relaxed glamour energy and we can't get enough.

This isn't the first time Lila has channelled her mother's festival look energy. Last week she posed in front of a yellow taxi in New York, wearing a plain white cropped t-shirt paired with some distressed light-wash denim micro shorts, accessorising with a chunky black belt and calf-high chunky boots.

Micro shorts in particular were Kate Moss' bread and butter. No KM image is more iconic than another outfit she wore at Glastonbury in 2005, wearing checkered ultra-short shorts, paired with a black waistcoat and black Hunter Wellington boots.

We're hoping for plenty more ALila/Kate fashion crossovers this autumn/winter season.