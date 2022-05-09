The best designer bag rental platforms

Monogamy is seriously overrated. At least, it is when it comes to designer bags. Hedonists, unite! For those of us who seem to always fall short when it comes to avoiding gluttony, look no further – there's no need to deny yourself anymore.

The temptation of a payday splurge purchase is sometimes very difficult to resist, but being kind to your wallet is hugely important. Here are some brilliant brands offering designer bag rental services, meaning you can hire a gorgeous piece of arm candy, at a reasonable price point, whenever you please.

Cocoon

This rental site is a membership subscription service, offering bag junkies the opportunity to borrow the latest styles and pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. The different plans on Cocoon allow you to rent a bag for up to three months, and if you're on the Deluxe subscription you are entitled to two monthly bag swaps – ideal for when you're in need of a wardrobe refresh.

Hurr

Rental platform veteran Hurr has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in 2017. The company prides itself on providing customers with the opportunity to try out the latest styles "without burning a hole in their pocket or the planet". Their online bag selection is loosely colour-coordinated, so you can enjoy their delights in all their rainbow glory, and even get £10 off your first rental.

Selfridges Rental

Selfridges Rental is the ultimate online destination when it comes to renting the hottest styles, as curated by the store's expert buyers. Part of the brand's sustainably-focused Project Earth initiative, the rental service couldn't be simpler. Aiming to reduce fashion waste, it allows you to hire a bag for 4, 8, 10 or 20 days, pick the delivery dates and book your rental.

BagButler

Calling all sun-seekers! BagButler's products can be rented from two to 28 days, but the online platform offers longer rentals by request to those wanting to travel with their borrowed addition. Plus if you're looking for some accessories to go with your designer bag rental, it also lists scarves, necklaces, earrings and bracelets so you can get that holiday wardrobe sorted all in one go.

