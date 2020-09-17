9 Sustainable fashion brands that need a place in your wardrobe Eco-friendly fashion is here to stay

To celebrate Sustainable September, we’ve rounded up some of the very best eco-friendly fashion finds on the market right now, which you can shop straight from the comfort of your sofa. From Boden to GUESS and everything in-between, see which sustainable fashion brands are reaching the top of our wishlist…

Remond jacket, £150, Boden

Soof-wool blend fabric + front pockets = our dream jacket criteria. Stay snug all winter long in this figure-flattering piece from Boden. Plus, the brand’s sustainability pledge mean that this coat is made to last - in your wardrobe, not in a landfill. If within 365, it does need a little spruce up, take it into one of the Boden stores in the UK and they will repair it for you, to rewear!

No-frills blouse, £78, Ilke and Ernie

Ilke and Ernie pride themselves on using surplus fabric, which is the fabric left over from other fashion brands supply chains. Every season, they purchase, recycle and re-use fabrics to make beautiful, eco-conscious clothes – just like this chic blouse!

Straight turn-up jeans, £69, COS

London-based fashion brand COS recently launched a sustainable denim collection, made using environmentally friendly 100% organic cotton. There is an array of styles to shop, from relaxed cuts to classic slim legs, all boasting fresh seasonable colour washes. We love.

Pink city paisley midaxi dress, £265, RIXO

Treat yourself to this romantic dress from RIXO’s first-ever sustainable capsule collection. This gorgeous number is made in a female-owned factory in India and created with recyclable materials and that would have otherwise been wasted or disregarded.

Grace tie neck shirt, £85, Boden

Invest in this elegant blouse and you’ll never be stuck for ideas on how to style it. Tuck it into a skirt when you’re heading into the office, and opt for casual jeans and boots for after-work drinks.

Finders keepers maya dress, from £23, HireStreet

Support circular fashion by renting your next outfit from Hirestreet, an online platform which lets you rent clothes – this gorgeous slip dress could be yours for four days at just £23! Amazingly, since launch, HireStreet has saved 66,000 kg of carbon emissions. Wowza.

Jeans, £99, GUESS

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of jeans, look to the new SMART GUESS collection which is made with environmentally conscious materials and manufacturing processes. Clever, right?

Islington backpack, £229, BEEN London

This brilliant bag from BEEN London has been made with 100% recycled leather, recycled PET bottles, plastic bottles and felt padding made from recycled textiles and uniforms. Talk about that for sustainable!

Knitted dress, £29.99, Lindex

Lindex is working towards some impressive goals, including being climate neutral by 2023 and having 100 per cent of their materials recycled or sustainably sourced by 2025. Now that’s something we can get on board with!