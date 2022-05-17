The best red carpet looks from the 75th Cannes Film Festival All of the most glamorous outfits from the Croisette

Cannes this year takes place as usual after two years of Covid-induced restrictions. The last time we’ve seen an event on this scale is in 2019, in 2020 the event was cancelled completely and in 2021 it was a much more subdued affair.

Already we have seen some of the worlds brightest stars in attendance including Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore, who attended the screening of Final Cut. The film chosen to open the festival this year (also known as Coupez!), is a Zombie comedy directed by Michel Hazanavicius. It is a French remake of the 2017 Japanese film One Cut of the Dead, starring Romain Duris and Bérénice Bejo. This year our eyes are feasting on the latest fashion from the croissette, as traditionally the biggest names in show business make their way down the red carpet for the event which hosts supermodels, actors and media personalities.

Katherine Langford attends the 75th Cannes FIlm Festival

This year’s event will follow suit from the Met Gala and also include a plethora of social media stars, as Cannes organisers have partnered with TikTok. The video streaming platform is sponsoring an award for short films at the festival. Prepare to see plenty of Chopard jewellery on show, as they are the official partners of the event…

What is Cannes Film Festival?

Now in its 75th year Cannes Film Festival is an invite-only occasion which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world. It was founded in 1946 and is traditionally held in May at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. It is one of the three major European film festivals, alongside the Venice Film Festival in and the Berlin International Film Festival.

See our favourite looks from the 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet so far…

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria opted for a sheer black dress to attend the screening of Final Cut which she accessorised with a black velvet statement choker.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wore a striped saree with dramatic eye makeup and crystal headband.

Didi Stone

French model Didi Stone wore an intricate cut-out gown adorned with flower appliques.

Emilia Schüle

German actress Emilia Schüle opted for a white gown which also doubled as a mini romper.

Julianne Moore

Cannes veteran Julianne Moore wore a black gown which she accessorised with a bold emerald necklace.

Lashana Lynch

British actress Lashana Lynch donned a white gown embelished with damask print, and drop earrings.

Frédérique Bel

The French model wore a short blue feathered mini-dress which she paired with a dramatic floor-length shawl cape which trailed behind her.

Katherine Langford

Australian actress Katherine Langford donned a silver sequin dress complete with an oversized bow detail at the back.

Lori Harvey

The american model and adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey wore a stunning canary yellow gown which she paired with statement diamond jewellery.