Sydney Sweeney wows as the latest poster-girl for Miu Miu's micro mini at the MTV Movie & TV Awards The Euphoria star looked incredible

The Miu Miu's micro mini skirt has been everywhere this season, seen on the likes of Nicole Kidman, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski to name just a few.

The latest star to wear one of the brand's miniature creations was Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney at last night's 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Yesterday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica the 24-year-old wore a pink low-waisted sequinned skirt, courtesy of Prada's sister label. The piece featured a side split over her left leg and black chunky belt-style detailing.

Sydney teamed her micro skirt with a pale pink micro shirt with wide lapels which she wore over the top of an embellished bra.

But the jewel in the crown was Sydney's major silver platforms, also by Miu Miu. The star's shoes featured glittery toe and ankle straps with crossover detailing over the back of the actress' foot, plus sparkly embellishments on the heels in a dotted pattern.

Sydney finished off her look with her blonde hair styled in a middle parting with a loose 70s wave running through the front. Her makeup look had an almost doll-like effect, with her eyes heavily defined with black feline flick eyeliner and separated bottom lashes, seemingly nodding to Twiggy's signature style during the 1960s.

The actress was nominated for Best Performance In a Show for her portrayal of Cassie Howard on the hit show Euphoria but she was beaten out by co-star Zendaya who plays Rue Bennett.

However, Sydney didn't leave the MTV Movie & TV Awards empty handed, in fact she scored Best Fight alongside her co-star Alexa Demie and also represented the rest of the Euphoria cast onstage to accept the award for Best Show.